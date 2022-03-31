Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 31 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 15:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:52 Guerra Ucraina, Londra sanziona media Russia e 'macellaio' di Mariupol

15:38 Gas Russia, Putin: "Firmato decreto per Paesi ostili, aprano conti in rubli"

15:26 Artigiano in Fiera presenta 'Vivere la casa', nuovo salone dedicato ai nuovi stili dell’abitare

15:25 Chinaglia, il figlio di Maestrelli: "Per me come un fratello maggiore"

14:56 Difesa, M5S: "Dietrofront governo grazie a nostra determinazione"

14:50 Fedez lascia ospedale dopo operazione per tumore, il messaggio ai medici

14:49 Ucraina, parlamentare Ostapchuk: "pandemia ci ha aiutati moltissimo, lavoriamo più di prima"

14:47 Ucraina, ultimo italiano rimasto a Dnipro: "E' hub umanitario, 17mila aiutati nonostante bombe''

14:44 Covid oggi Puglia, 7.129 contagi e 16 morti: bollettino 31 marzo

14:34 Fine stato emergenza, Cauda: "Virus non legge giornali, serve tanta prudenza"

14:28 Giorgio Chinaglia, 10 anni fa l'addio a Long John - Foto

14:27 Lega, nuova 'tattica' Salvini: meno cronisti e telecamere

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Adyen expands beyond payments, announces embedded financial products

31 marzo 2022 | 15.02
LETTURA: 3 minuti

AMSTERDAM, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced its expansion beyond payments to build embedded financial products. These products will enable platforms and marketplaces to create tailored financial experiences for their users such as small business owners or individual sellers. The suite of products will allow platforms to unlock new revenue streams and increase user loyalty.

"By building our banking infrastructure, as a part of the single platform, from the ground up, we remove the limitations of legacy financial systems, enabling Adyen to deliver the power of a bank combined with the adaptability of a fintech," said Thom Ruiter, VP of Banking and Financial Products at Adyen. "This unique approach means we can offer our platform customers unparalleled flexibility to meet the evolving needs of their user base without the barriers of regulatory complexity, lengthy product development, or sponsor bank restrictions."

"We see this step in building out our financial technology platform as a natural evolution of our business," said Pieter van der Does, CEO and co-founder at Adyen. "We're building these products to help businesses achieve their ambitions faster. For platform businesses this means we empower them to become a one-stop shop for all their users' needs. We're uniquely positioned to help them here, combining our technology with our licensing framework."

Starting with Adyen for Platforms, the company enabled platforms to embed payments into their offering and deliver a unified commerce experience across sales channels and geographies. Over time, working with platforms surfaced the need for more control over the payout experience. Adyen then launched Issuing to improve this experience by enabling platforms to offer their users virtual and physical cards for business transactions and to directly receive funds faster.

Going forward, Issuing will be included in a full suite of embedded financial products, as platforms have highlighted the need to reduce other financial complexities for their users too. Among the products that will be built out are multi-currency accounts, allowing users to receive payments, initiate pay outs, and safely store money all in one place. These accounts will also enable platforms to facilitate the extension of financing to their users within the platform interface. Due to Adyen's data-driven risk-scoring capabilities, these financing offers are pre-qualified and require no additional checks on the user end. This will enable platforms to solidify their relationships with their users, while also providing a traditionally underbanked segment, namely small business owners, with the funds needed to build their businesses.

Adyen's complete suite of embedded financial products paired with payments allows platforms to centralize their users' finance needs in a single ecosystem.

See here for additional updates on Adyen's product and commercial strategies.

About AdyenAdyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. Adyen continuously improves and expands its product offering as part of its ordinary course of business. New products and features are announced via press releases and product updates on the company's website.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as small business platform announces embedded financial embedded
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, diplomazia al lavoro: il punto sui negoziati
News to go
Operazione contro il caporalato, 15 arresti
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms: crollo test
News to go
E' caro colazione al bar, caffè vola a +18%
News to go
Carburanti, frode fiscale: maxi operazione Gdf
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Gas Russia, pagamenti ancora in dollari e euro
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, torna l'inverno con pioggia e neve
News to go
Ucraina, bombardamenti su Croce Rossa a Mariupol
News to go
Chernobyl, appello della vice premier ucraina all'Onu
News to go
Nigeria fuori da Mondiali, caos allo stadio
News to go
Amianto, pensione di invalidità: domande entro il 31 marzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza