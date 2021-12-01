Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:11 Terza dose vaccino, Lopalco: "Protezione altissima contro varianti"

18:04 Covid oggi Italia, 15.085 contagi e 103 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

18:02 Covid oggi Italia, report: +17% ricoveri no vax in terapia intensiva

17:58 Fisica, i due Nobel italiani Parisi e Rubbia celebrano i 100 anni di Bruno Touschek

17:47 One Vision 2020-24, Alperia aggiorna gli obiettivi strategici di sostenibilità

17:47 Scuola, il piano di Figliuolo: più laboratori e tamponi a domicilio

17:33 Studio Fise-Luiss, sport equestri risorsa Paese con ricadute da 2,3 a 3 mld sul Pil

17:20 Covid oggi Liguria, 549 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

17:13 Covid oggi Campania, 1.087 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

17:06 Covid oggi Calabria, 286 contagi e 2 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

17:00 Covid oggi Piemonte, 902 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 1 dicembre

16:56 Vaccino covid 5-11 anni, Ecdc: "Priorità bimbi a rischio"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AEC keeps expanding and appoints Alexander Horstmann as new Director Homologation Services

01 dicembre 2021 | 15.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AEC appoints Alexander Horstmann as new Director Homologation Services. As a foundation for future growth, the automotive solutions company expands its Homologation strategy and team. Vehicle compliance and safety expert Alexander Horstman will join from TÜV SÜD and will be working closely with technical expert and AEC veteran, Director Engineering, Dany Hoffman and his Research & Development team as part of AEC's international Homologation Center.

 

 

Earlier this year, the global provider of automotive and new mobility solutions and official importer for Dodge & RAM in Europe, has opened a new office in Turin, Italy, and has moved its Belgium team to a new office in the port of Antwerp. To underline the continuous path of growth of AEC, the Canadian-based company announces that vehicle compliance and safety expert Alexander Horstmann (44) will start as Director Homologation Services on December 1. His role is part of a new strategy, flexibly providing an even broader portfolio of automotive solutions and services. A more in-depth focus on technical adaptation and registration than ever before will result in new opportunities to bring countless new car brands and models to more markets and regions. Close collaboration with administrative traffic offices globally facilitates registrations of any scale. This goes hand in hand with the work of AEC's R&D experts, who have proven expertise and experience to create exclusive technical adaptions, being developed in direct contact with OEM engineers. This way, any alterations to the vehicles can be kept as unobtrusive as possible. 

As part of AEC's international Homologation Center set up, lead engineer, Dany Hoffman (48), will keep focusing on Research & Development (R&D) and continue to drive technical innovation and development with a dedicated team of experts, while Horstmann will put his attention on vehicle regulations and compliance. 

Horstmann joins AEC from TÜV SÜD, where he has worked as technical supervision and registration expert for over 15 years, leading numerous facilities in southern Germany. In this role, he has already supported AEC's regulatory work on technical compliance since 2017, focusing on adapting imported vehicles to the specifications of foreign markets. As part of AEC, he will curate future business strategies within the import/export and homologation business and play an integral part in building out AEC's international Homologation Center. 

For more information about AEC and its Homologation Team, please visit AEC's company blog or find the full press release here

About AEC 

AEC provides a full range of scalable automotive and mobility solutions, including the official distribution of Stellantis' Dodge/RAM brands in Europe, as well as a global fleet and parts and accessories business. AEC was founded in St. Catharines, Canada, in 1996, has a team of 150+ international experts in seven locations in NAFTA, APAC and EMEA, a network of 550+ dealers, and the experience and drive to help partners enter new markets and grow their brands. With its International Homologation Center, R&D Facility, Vehicle Processing Center and dedicated tech, logistics and retail solutions, AEC is uniquely positioned to enable vehicle sales and registration on any global market, distribute parts and accessories, and offer consulting and financing services.

Find more information on https://www.aecsolutions.com/ or: https://blog.aecsolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1700240/AEC_Horstmann.jpg  Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1700239/AEC_Europe_Logo.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as Architecture Engineering and Construction AEC AEC veteran
Vedi anche
News to go
Caso Regeni, Commissione: responsabilità è di apparati sicurezza Egitto
News to go
Monopattini elettrici, casco obbligatorio a Firenze
News to go
Droga, smantellata organizzazione che trafficava tra Sicilia e Malta
News to go
Maltempo Italia, arriva il grande freddo
News to go
Variante Omicron e super green pass spingono vaccinazioni
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 812mila mascherine non conformi
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, l'ultimo bollettino
News to go
Juve, Elkann su inchiesta plusvalenze: "Collaboreremo con pm"
News to go
Papa, viaggio a Cipro e in Grecia su migranti
News to go
Covid Alto Adige, da lunedì in zona gialla
News to go
Inflazione, Istat: a novembre sale al 3,8%
News to go
Ue ritira regole sulla comunicazione inclusiva
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza