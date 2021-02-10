Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 17:30
Aerlytix secures partnership for roll-out of fleet monitoring solution

10 febbraio 2021 | 14.58
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aerlytix, the aviation finance technology specialist, has announced a partnership with FlightAware, the global provider of flight information and insights, that delivers an innovative automated fleet monitoring solution – Aerlytix Alert Tracker.

The Aerlytix solution was developed by the company in Dublin for the global aviation financing industry using FlightAware's AeroAPI, a query-based engine for accessing real-time, historical and predictive aviation information. By offering access to detailed flight information, the Aerlytix Alert Tracker drives sounder metrics-based decision-making.

As part of its cutting-edge technology platform, which provides industry-leading analytics, the Aerlytix Alert Tracker enables clients to gain an understanding of the performance of any aircraft where the client has an interest.

Alan Doyle, CEO, Aerlytix, said: "Working with FlightAware data gives us the confidence that our clients are getting the best flight data on the market. We are delighted to collaborate with FlightAware on technology solutions that drive simplification by providing quality analytics, processes and controls to clients. Aerlytix is transforming aviation financing with disruptive technology, and this partnership is central to that." 

Daniel Baker, CEO, FlightAware, said: "Aerlytix's use of FlightAware's AeroAPI™ data to power-decisions made by the aviation financing industry is in lock-step with our goal of providing actionable insights through the data we synthesize. By putting the right information in the hands of decision-makers, the tool created through our partnership with Aerlytix offers a unique strategic advantage to users." 

Using an 'exception-based' methodology, the solution enables Aerlytix clients to maintain processes and controls when monitoring fleets, whether they are managed/owned, part of an Asset Backed Security or specific fund. The solution automatically distributes current fleet information to risk, compliance and commercial professionals without the need for creating manual reports.

Aerlytix Alert Tracker automatically alerts clients when their aircraft have not flown for a specified period, when aircraft are flying again or when aircraft have flown into a jurisdiction of interest.

The Aerlytix Alert Tracker simplifies processes through automation whilst delivering productivity wins by freeing resources to work on other value-added activities, and provides near-live outputs and analytics.

Customer Jackson Square Aviation's Chief Technical Officer, Aidan Reynolds, has stated that "this new fleet monitoring solution works really well for us, the implementation was quick and simple."

Working with FlightAware, Aerlytix looks forward to delivering additional transformative technology to ensure its clients are benefitting from the transparency this software and data provides.

