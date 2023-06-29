Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 16:14
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:58 Palermo, "linguaggio in codice per ordinare la droga dallo chef-pusher"

15:25 Copiano compito di matematica alla maturità 2023, denunciati

15:19 Putin, Prigozhin e le 'purghe': i dubbi dopo la rivolta di Wagner

14:15 Ucraina, Schlein: "Guardiamo con speranza a missione cardinale Zuppi a Mosca" - Video

13:55 Palio Siena 2023, tutto pronto per il 2 luglio: orari, dove vederlo in tv

13:14 Santanchè, Giorgia Meloni: "Chiarirà la sua posizione in Aula"

12:53 Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, scattano nuove perquisizioni

12:41 Soumahoro denuncia: "Insulti razzisti alla Camera" - Video

12:38 Università, addio all'economista Giuseppe Di Taranto

12:22 Maddaloni, folgorato da scarica elettrica: morto fornaio

11:56 Caserta, armato di pistola insegue e sperona l'ex moglie

11:48 Ascolti tv, gli Under 21 di Italia-Norvegia vincono la prima serata

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AeroPress, Inc. Introduces its Largest Coffee Maker Yet: the AeroPress XL

29 giugno 2023 | 15.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

AeroPress XL features double the capacity as the acclaimed AeroPress Original with the same patented technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPress, Inc., the maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 45,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, announces the official launch of its most widely demanded and largest coffee maker ever: the AeroPress XL.

Coffee enthusiasts looking for more uniquely delicious and smooth, grit-free cups of coffee from their AeroPress have gotten their wish granted with the new AeroPress XL. This new coffee maker has twice the capacity of the AeroPress Original and Clear versions, with the same revolutionary, patented brewing technology that made AeroPress an international household name among baristas and discerning coffee drinkers. The new, long-awaited product comes with a multi-serve carafe made of crystal clear, shatterproof Tritan(a $19.95 value) and can brew up to six shots of espresso style coffee, or up to two cups of coffee in just one press. As the only coffee maker on the market that combines the best of three brew techniques into one simple-to-use press, consumers can get a customized, fresh brew in about a minute.

The AeroPress XL joins the AeroPress Original, AeroPress Go and AeroPress Clear as the only coffee makers thoughtfully designed to deliver a unique and customizable coffee experience with complete control over grind size, temperature, and immersion time. With a patented, portable design and unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers allow users to create uniquely delicious American, latte, cold brew, and espresso-style coffee anytime, anywhere.

"We have heard our community's enthusiastic requests for an AeroPress coffee maker with a larger brew capacity and are thrilled to meet their needs with the debut of the AeroPress XL," says CEO Gerard Meyer. "It was critical that we maintain the AeroPress standard for brewing unrivaled cups of coffee with this new model, and we're excited to bring this long-awaited product to consumers. It is the perfect solution for coffee-loving families, roommates, and officemates who want to brew more cups at a time."

The AeroPress XL is available in the USA now at REI and aeropress.com for $79.95 and will be rolling out to Amazon, select US retailers and international distributors over the coming months.

ABOUT AEROPRESSAeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries the ability to brew their perfect cup, anywhere and in about a minute. Our patented technology uniquely combines the best of three brew techniques in one easy-to-use, extremely portable, affordable press. Coffee lovers get a cup of coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pour-over and the richness of espresso, with a finish that is balanced, complex and lingers well after the last sip. AeroPress coffee makers are a favorite among baristas, world coffee champions, and the discerning everyday coffee drinker  – and our 45K+ 5-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram (@aeropress) and TikTok (@aeropress).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048721/4142205/AeroPress_Logo_high_res_black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeropress-inc-introduces-its-largest-coffee-maker-yet-the-aeropress-xl-301866556.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Alimentazione Alimentazione Altro Arredamento_E_Design Economia_E_Finanza AeroPress XL features double double capacity as Inc. Introduces
Vedi anche
News to go
Titan, ritrovati resti umani nei detriti del sommergibile
News to go
Guerra Ucraina e crisi Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Caro energia e gas, Cdm approva decreto con aiuti
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
News to go
Milano Linate premiato come miglior aeroporto d'Europa
News to go
Bankitalia, Panetta dal primo novembre torna a Palazzo Koch
News to go
Report Caritas: "Aumentano i poveri in Italia"
News to go
Inflazione ferma ma rischio recessione
News to go
Università italiane, Politecnico Milano al top
News to go
Banca d'Italia, Panetta sarà nuovo governatore
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza