Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 18:38
comunicato stampa

AeroPress Launches Flow Control Filter Cap for Enhanced Coffee Brewing Experience

06 aprile 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The innovative new attachment for the revolutionary coffee press offers coffee enthusiasts an entirely new way to brew the perfect cup of coffee at home or on the go

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPress, Inc., the maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 45,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, announces the official launch of the AeroPress Flow Control Filter Cap.

The patent-pending Flow Control Filter Cap is an innovative new accessory that uses a pressure-actuated valve to eliminate drip through and maximize control over the brewing process. By attaching the cap to any AeroPress coffee maker, users can now create an espresso-like crema and experiment with a coarser grind of coffee, including pre-ground medium. Best of all, due to the innovative design of the small valve on the cap, the same pressing motion AeroPress users are accustomed to now creates significantly greater air pressure, further enhancing the already rich, full-bodied, and delicious flavor of an AeroPress-brewed cup of coffee. The AeroPress Flow Control Filter Cap is compatible with both AeroPress Original and AeroPress Go coffee makers; and it can be used with metal and paper filters, together or separately, for maximum brew versatility. The barista-worthy coffee that consumers have long praised AeroPress for, can now be made with even more precision and consistency at home and anywhere its travel-friendly design takes them.

"Our Flow Control Filter Cap is a game-changer for anyone who has ever used an AeroPress coffee maker," says CEO Gerard Meyer. "Users can now experiment with different grind sizes and build up pressure for that coveted espresso-style crema."

The AeroPress Flow Control Filter Cap is available in the USA at aeropress.com and on Amazon for $24.95 and will roll out to international distributors over the coming months.

All AeroPress products are thoughtfully designed to deliver a unique and customizable coffee experience with each use. With a patented, portable design and unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers allow users to create uniquely delicious coffee anytime, anywhere.

ABOUT AEROPRESSAeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries worldwide the ability to brew their perfect cup anywhere. This unique technology combines the best of three brew techniques in one easy-to-use press, for coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pour over, and the richness of espresso, with a finish that is balanced, complex, and utterly delicious. With an iconic design and an unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers are a fan-favorite among baristas, world coffee champions, and the discerning everyday coffee drinker – and its 45K+ 5-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram (@aeropress) and TikTok (@aeropress).

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048721/AeroPress_Logo_high_res_black_Logo.jpg

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048749/AeroPress_Crema_Press_Video.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048722/AeroPressLaunch.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aeropress-launches-flow-control-filter-cap-for-enhanced-coffee-brewing-experience-301791484.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
