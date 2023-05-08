Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 08 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:34
comunicato stampa

Aetion® Launches New Application for Descriptive Analytics and Fast, Reliable Insights

08 maggio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Aetion® Discover helps define and understand populations, outcomes, treatments, and trends of interest. 

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion®, the global leader in real-world evidence technology and analytics, today announced the launch of Aetion® Discover, a new application for exploratory analysis. The application provides users with an intuitive interface to generate swift hypotheses and insights across the biopharmaceutical and medtech lifecycle. As with Aetion® Substantiate — also built on Aetion Evidence Platform® — Discover powers results that are rapid, reliable, and scalable.

In developing and commercializing assets, scientists, technologists, and analysts seek faster and simpler ways to understand large, longitudinal data sets and the insights these data hold. With Discover, users can view, assess, and select data sets for their specific analytic objective. Within and across data sets, users can define and describe populations of interest, and obtain and interpret results on any number of mission- and job-critical questions, such as label expansion-related hypothesis generation.

Discover was uniquely designed to deliver:

"Time and time again, we heard our customers' interest in expanding our technology toward 'everyday insights,' and, importantly, for this [visual] exploration work to readily extend into advanced evidence generation when needed," said Dr. Jeremy Rassen, Aetion president, co-founder, and chief technology officer. "We're glad to bring our software to a wider set of use cases, to create essential insights and efficiencies across user groups. Like all Aetion offerings, Discover is based in the latest and best science and works across a wide range of real-world data."

Discover is fully compatible with Substantiate, Aetion's application for regulatory-grade descriptive and causal analyses. Discover and Substantiate are powered by Aetion's core technology platform — Aetion Evidence Platform.

Aetion Discover pre-sales and demonstrations go live today at ISPOR 2023. For more information, visit aetion.com/discover

About Aetion®Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664868/Aetion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aetion-launches-new-application-for-descriptive-analytics-and-fast-reliable-insights-301817799.html

