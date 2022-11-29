Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 29 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:23
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:33 Ucraina, Russia: "Non escluso scambio prigionieri con Usa entro l'anno"

16:29 Frana Ischia, "con nuova allerta popolazione potrebbe essere ospitata in hotel"

16:24 Qatar 2022, Russia tifa Iran contro gli Usa

16:21 Dimissioni Juventus, Abodi: "Opportune, difendono patrimonio club"

16:18 Ricci (Eni): "Car sharing Enjoy elettrico a Milano rafforza impegno Net Zero"

16:09 Eni, con le nuove Yoyo a Milano la flotta car sharing Enjoy diventa anche elettrica

15:58 Milano, 21 Wol diventa 21 House of Stories e apre seconda struttura sui Navigli

15:53 Influenza, Bertolaso: "Al momento ci preoccupa più del Covid"

15:51 Qatar 2022, Iran-Stati Uniti: uno scontro che viene da lontano

15:30 Covid oggi Lazio, 4.344 contagi e 8 morti. A Roma 2.248 nuovi casi

15:26 A Milano confronto sulla tecnologia per migliorare la sicurezza antincendio

15:15 Senato, ritirato emendamento per invio armi a Ucraina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Aetion Leads Cross Industry Initiative to Understand Strengths and Limitations of Regulatory Use of Real-World Evidence

29 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The Aetion CARE Initiative aims to become the standard bearer for best practices and efficiencies in RWE development and decision making

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion, the global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics, today announced the launch of the Coalition for the Advancement of RWE through Randomized Controlled Trial Emulation (CARE) Initiative. The first phase of the Initiative will focus on oncology and involves a group of diverse partners including AbbVie, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer, Baylor College of Medicine, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, ConcertAI, Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy, Friends of Cancer Research, Gilead, Loopback Analytics, Pfizer, Reagan-Udall Foundation, Tempus, TriNetX, and xCures.

The Aetion CARE Initiative will focus on better understanding the types of regulatory questions that can be answered using RWE and randomized controlled trials (RCTs), as well as when and why RWE and RCTs might yield the same or different results. The team will conduct multiple trial emulations in various data sources, beginning with a one-year focus on oncology. Using the Aetion Evidence Platform®, the Initiative will help identify when and how RWE can support the goals of advancing efficient access to medication and improving patient care.

"If we learned anything from the COVID-19 global pandemic, it's that no one organization or industry should go it alone when it comes to expediting care and treatment options for people in need and to improve public health at a global level," said Lauren Becnel, Vice President of Real-World Evidence at Pfizer. "Thanks to Aetion's leadership, participants in the CARE Initiative will work together to drive real, tangible change in how RWE can be leveraged in the oncology space and beyond."

"Data quality, accessibility, and analytical tools are progressing at a rapid pace," said Carolyn Magill, Chief Executive Officer at Aetion. "We and our partners launched the Aetion CARE Initiative to advance global alignment on scientific methodologies to create real-world evidence and aid in its interpretation." 

This initiative can further the insights developed in the RCT-DUPLICATE demonstration project. RCT-DUPLICATE indicated that in certain circumstances, RWE studies can meaningfully supplement RCT evidence or even replace some large-scale randomized safety trials. The RWE studies were particularly successful in emulating trials that themselves examined the real-life scenario of comparing a treatment to an alternative therapy. To ensure objectivity in study design, a multi-stakeholder steering committee composed of academic thought leaders, large biopharma manufacturers, and data providers will govern the project. Trial emulation results for the Aetion CARE Initiative will be delivered through 2023, with a process paper targeted to publish in Q4 2022. For additional information visit https://aetion.com/resources/care-initiative/.

About AetionAetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers, and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness, and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom, and when—to guide product development, commercialization, and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664868/Aetion_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aetion-leads-cross-industry-initiative-to-understand-strengths-and-limitations-of-regulatory-use-of-real-world-evidence-301688473.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Salute_E_Benessere Altro Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Understand Strengths RWE development Industry Initiative Limitations of Regulatory use
Vedi anche
New to go
Ucraina, senatore russo: "Parole Papa inaccettabili"
News to go
Manovra, Meloni: "Chiara indicazione su priorità d'azione"
News to go
Auto, ripartono gli incentivi
News to go
Calderoli: "Vanno ricreate Province con elezione diretta"
News to go
Frana Ischia, aperto fascicolo per disastro colposo
News to go
Covid in Cina, ancora proteste contro i lockdown
News to go
Trasporti e servizi, sciopero 2 dicembre 2022
News to go
Saman Abbas, estratto il corpo a Novellara
News to go
Coldiretti: +31% allarmi alimentari: 80% su cibi importati
News to go
Sanità, medici e sanitari in piazza il 15 dicembre a difesa Ssn
News to go
Manovra, bozza approda in Parlamento: 16 capitoli e 156 articoli
News to go
Qatar 2022, mondiale finito per portiere Camerun Onana
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza