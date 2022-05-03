Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 03 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 20:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:49 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Biden: "Dittatori vanno fermati"

21:09 Terremoto oggi Firenze, sismologo: "Sciami sismici di continuo in zona"

20:23 Guerra Ucraina, attacco missilistico a Leopoli

20:14 Roma, morte 16enne precipitata da finestra: Procura indaga per istigazione al suicidio

19:49 Gazprom, muore un altro manager russo: "Caduto da scogliera"

19:26 Aborto, Adinolfi: "Da Usa storica novità, la Meloni sta con noi?"

18:55 Covid e nuova variante, Ricciardi: "Bill Gates da prendere sul serio"

18:31 Russia, Dugin: "Putin non ascolterà Papa o Salvini, inutili viaggi a Mosca"

18:23 Ricerca, Sapienza, Lincei e Infn ricordano lo scienziato Giorgio Salvini

18:10 Presidenzialismo, Meloni: "Madre di ogni revisione costituzionale", pdl in aula il 10 maggio

18:09 Ucraina, Macron a Putin: "Serve il cessate il fuoco"

18:03 Covid oggi Lombardia, 9.590 contagi e 22 morti. A Milano 1.101 casi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AFS Launches 150 Virtual Exchange Scholarships for Girls in STEM Worldwide

03 maggio 2022 | 18.26
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AFS Intercultural Programs is proud to launch the AFS Global STEM Accelerators: a full-scholarship, virtual exchange program designed to empower 150 young women worldwide with access to education in sustainability, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), and social impact.

Applications are open to young women (ages 15-17.5) worldwide, with a keen interest in becoming changemakers in their communities. In addition, AFS will allocate scholarships specifically to refugees and girls from displaced populations worldwide.

Giving young people the tools to create a more sustainable future

Through immersive learning experiences, AFS Global STEM Accelerators scholars will develop critical technical competencies, like digital skills, design thinking, and data literacy, paired with global competencies, such as emotional intelligence, intercultural awareness, and teamwork – valuable skills that are increasingly necessary in the global economy and vital to contribute to a sustainable future.

Over the course of twelve weeks, scholars will develop social impact prototypes and capstone presentations that offer potential solutions to real-world challenges, with an emphasis on sustainability. Upon completion, scholars earn the Advanced Certificate on Global Competence for Social Impact, awarded by AFS and the University of Pennsylvania, along with official feedback and validation from Penn's Center for Social Impact Strategy. In addition, scholars will be invited to join AFS' global alumni community, which offers diverse mentoring opportunities and networking resources.

Empowering young people to become changemakers through STEM

AFS Intercultural Programs is a nonprofit global exchange network with decades of expertise in impact-driven education. "Skills like cross-cultural communication, empathy, and conflict resolution are mission-critical for our world. Educating more young people to become global citizens is crucial if we want to create a more sustainable future," says Daniel Obst, AFS President & CEO.

The Accelerators program is part of the broader AFS Global STEM Changemakers Initiative, a five-year grant which aims to provide 5,000 young people worldwide with immersive learning experiences through STEM, global competence, and sustainability-focused intercultural exchange programs. The initiative is administered by AFS and funded by bp, a global integrated energy company. bp supports initiatives such as this to help build the STEM talent that the world needs to create sustainable solutions and improve the diversity of talent in the STEM fields.

Applications are open through May 15. Learn more and apply at afs.org/global-stem/accelerators.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809271/STEM_Accelerators.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1809272/AFS_Logo.jpg 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN43717 en US Politica_E_PA Politica_E_PA ICT AltroAltroAltro Politica_E_PA education in sustainability STEM Worldwide education program
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Putin a Macron: "Occidente non deve più inviare armi a Kiev"
News to go
Costi energia, informativa Cingolani alla Camera
News to go
Covid, 46 miliardi di mascherine usate dagli italiani
News to go
Draghi: "Istituzioni europee inadeguate a realtà di oggi"
News to go
Savona, sgominata organizzazione truffe on line
News to go
Champions League, sfida tra Villarreal e Liverpool
News to go
Decreto aiuti, le misure approvate dal Cdm
Ambasciatore Messico: "Da inizio guerra 20mila profughi aspettano di entrare negli Usa"
News to go
Corruzione, appalti truccati a Milano: 11 arresti
News to go
Sanremo e Ventimiglia, vescovo sospende padrini e madrine ai battesimi
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: a marzo occupati oltre 23 milioni
News to go
Prodotti alimentari e prezzi, aumenti fino al 43%
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza