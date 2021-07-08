Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 09 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 01:10
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:37 Premio Strega 2021, vince Emanuele Trevi

23:42 Ragazze morte nel campo di mais, "con loro altre 5 persone"

22:14 Riforma giustizia, Cartabia: "Per un processo penale in cui tutti si riconoscano"

21:40 Covid Usa, "tutti i ricoveri e le morti tra i non vaccinati"

21:17 Covid, chi rischia di più? Cosa dice lo studio del Dna

19:14 Mourinho, stoccata all'Inter: "Facile vincere senza pagare stipendi"

18:44 Alemanno, sentenza Cassazione: assolto da corruzione

18:33 Covid oggi Fvg, 19 contagi: bollettino 8 luglio 2021

18:21 Riforma giustizia, ok del Cdm dopo scontro su prescrizione

18:11 Ddl Zan, stallo: all'orizzonte anche rischio rinvio a dopo estate

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

AFV Beltrame Group decides to invest 250 million euros in an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania, unique in Europe

08 luglio 2021 | 19.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VICENZA, Italy, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a comprehensive feasibility study, AFV Beltrame Group, one of the largest producers of steel bars and special steels in Europe, approved an investment of 250 million euros to build an eco-friendly rebar and wire rod factory in Romania. The new production facility will be developed through a greenfield investment.  

The eco-friendly factory will be designed to generate the lowest emissions in a steel production unit in the world, both in terms of greenhouse gases and suspended dust particles. Also, water consumption will be minimal. The facility developed by AFV Beltrame Group will have a production capacity of approximately 600,000 tons / year.

"The steel industry is one of the most polluting, and its current challenge is to meet the targets set by the EU Green Deal in terms of reducing emissions and its overall environmental impact. Developing this high-efficiency production facility is a project in which I invested a lot of work, time and dedication, with the vision to drive the industry's progress, in line with future trends and demands. The financial support of the Beltrame Group shows its commitment to achieve environmental goals, harness local resources, and to encourage the circular economy. The internal production of rebar and wire rod has the potential to become a pillar for the Romanian economy," said Carlo Beltrame, Country Manager AFV Beltrame Group in France and Romania.

The innovative technology, developed in the last two years, sets an unprecedented technological progress in the steel sector, in the last decades. It has the potential to set new standards worldwide and to place Romania at the forefront of innovation in the production of 'clean' or 'green' steel.

In the construction sector, the internal use of rebar and wire rod amounts to about 1.4 - 1.5 million tons per year. This is expected to increase over the next 10 years at least, mainly due to governmental investments in public infrastructure.

In Romania, AFV Beltrame Group owns the steel plant Donalam, specialized in the production of hot rolled steel bars and special steels, from oil and gas, automotive, large mechanical and hydraulic equipment, to agricultural machinery and equipment.

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN36839 en US Meccanica Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza wire rod factory in Romania greenfield investment investimento investment
Vedi anche
News to go
Roma, si spacciano per intermediari del Vaticano: 5 arresti
News to go
Vino senza alcol, l'ok della Ue
News to go
18enni e voto per il Senato, via libera di Palazzo Madama
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Ungheria, in vigore legge anti Lgbt
News to go
Wimbledon, Matteo Berrettini in semifinale
News to go
Raffaella Carrà, domani i funerali a Roma
News to go
Euro 2020, finale Inghilterra-Italia a Wembley
News to go
Haiti, omicidio Moise: presi due killer
News to go
Comuni 'ricicloni', 623 premiati da Legambiente
Avellino, 2 arresti per terrorismo: l'operazione dei Ros - Video
News to go
Covid, ipotesi Olimpiadi Tokyo a porte chiuse
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza