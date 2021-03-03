Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 02:34
AGC Biologics Announces the Expansion of Their Cell and Gene Therapy Facility in Milan, Italy

03 marzo 2021 | 01.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), announced plans for the expansion of their Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence in Milan, to increase capacities and implement viral vector suspension capabilities.

With this expansion, AGC Biologics will add two additional floors to the suite and install additional equipment on the current floor. The new facilities are scheduled to begin full operation in 2022.

"I'm very pleased that we'll be able to offer our current and future cell and gene therapy customers even more of what they need from our Milan facility," says AGC Biologics Chief Business Officer, Mark Womack. "This is but one of the important steps we are taking to ensure we keep pace with the evolving needs of the market."

"This investment is part of our global cell and gene therapy expansion plan in Europe, Asia and the US," says AGC Biologics Chief Executive Officer, Patricio Massera. "All of our innovation and expansion is focused on the needs of our partners and the patients they serve. I look forward to announcing additional expansion plans soon."

The expansion comes less than one year following AGC's successful acquisition and integration of the former MolMed S.p.A. facilities. The Milan site was the first GMP facility approved in Europe for ex-vivo gene therapy manufacturing and has unique commercial manufacturing experience, with two cell & gene therapy products. AGC Biologics is now one of the very few CDMO's in the world offering both plasmid production and end-to-end cell and gene therapy services.

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

in Evidenza