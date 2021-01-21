Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 21 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 19:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:47 Governo, convocato Cdm per questa sera

18:45 Covid Gb, 37.892 casi e 1290 morti nelle ultime 24 ore

18:36 Covid, Ecdc: "Molto alto rischio diffusione varianti"

18:22 Centrodestra vede Mattarella: "Preoccupati per l'Italia"

18:01 Covid e gel disinfettante, attenzione agli occhi dei bimbi

17:44 Covid Campania, 1.215 nuovi contagi e 40 morti: bollettino

17:43 Vaccino Pfizer, "da settimana prossima consegne regolari"

17:40 Covid Italia, oggi 14.078 contagi e 521 morti: il bollettino

17:38 Menarini, ok Ue a terapia contro neoplasia ematologica rara

17:33 Covid Puglia, 1.275 nuovi contagi e 26 morti: bollettino

17:27 Coronavirus Lombardia, oggi 2.234 casi e 55 decessi: i dati

17:16 Covid Lazio, oggi 1.303 contagi e Rt in calo: i dati

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Covid Italia oggi Alan Friedman Crisi governo Cesa
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

AGC Biologics Appoints David Stewart as the New General Manager/Site Head of the Boulder, Colorado Site

21 gennaio 2021 | 19.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a new appointment to oversee the startup, strategic development and operational excellence in large-scale biologics production at its Boulder, Colorado site. Effective February 1, 2021, David Stewart will join the Boulder team as the General Manager/Site Head.

Mr. Stewart brings a servant leader mindset, with a proven record of delivering best-in-class supply for client organizations and the patients they serve. He promotes accountability, innovation, collaboration, and agility to build high-performance teams. He also brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and manufacturing industry, including roles with Biogen and Genentech. In his new role, Mr. Stewart will support the continuous growth of the Site, while partnering closely with colleagues across AGC Biologics' global network of facilities to bring new biopharmaceuticals to market.

"We are very happy that Mr. Stewart is joining us as General Manager/Site Head for the Boulder Site. He brings broad experience and demonstrated leadership ability from large-scale biologics drug substance operations," said AGC Biologics Chief Technical Officer, Kasper Møller. "I am confident that Mr. Stewart will lead the Boulder Site to successful operations in support of our customers' growing demands."  

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
EN54820 en-US Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza at its Boulder will join as Boulder
Vedi anche
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
Alan Friedman: "Melania una escort". Poi si corregge
Ilaria Capua: "Vaccino covid a insegnanti ora non priorità"
Salvini a Renzi: "Lega ha mollato 7 poltrone"
Renzi a Conte: "Ha proposto incarico estero, ho detto no"
"Conte omino Playmobil", Centinaio mostra giocattolo in Senato
Monti: "Voto fiducia al governo"
'Speravo de morì prima', prima clip della serie su Francesco Totti
Meloni: "Conte è come Barbapapà"
Conte alla Camera: "Chi ha a cuore Italia ci aiuti"
Conte alla Camera, Scalfarotto e il "conte zio manzoniano"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza