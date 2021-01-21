AGC Biologics Appoints David Stewart as the New General Manager/Site Head of the Boulder, Colorado Site

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a new appointment to oversee the startup, strategic development and operational excellence in large-scale biologics production at its Boulder, Colorado site. Effective February 1, 2021, David Stewart will join the Boulder team as the General Manager/Site Head.

Mr. Stewart brings a servant leader mindset, with a proven record of delivering best-in-class supply for client organizations and the patients they serve. He promotes accountability, innovation, collaboration, and agility to build high-performance teams. He also brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and manufacturing industry, including roles with Biogen and Genentech. In his new role, Mr. Stewart will support the continuous growth of the Site, while partnering closely with colleagues across AGC Biologics' global network of facilities to bring new biopharmaceuticals to market.

"We are very happy that Mr. Stewart is joining us as General Manager/Site Head for the Boulder Site. He brings broad experience and demonstrated leadership ability from large-scale biologics drug substance operations," said AGC Biologics Chief Technical Officer, Kasper Møller. "I am confident that Mr. Stewart will lead the Boulder Site to successful operations in support of our customers' growing demands."

About AGC Biologics:AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

