Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 11:37
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:19 Dimissioni Conte, Rotondi: "Da governo contatti con esponenti Fi? Falso"

11:14 Crisi governo, Franceschini: "Salvare prospettiva maggioranza riformista"

10:50 Focolaio Covid in una Rsa abusiva, sequestro Nas nel Teramano

10:48 Qvc riceve per la prima volta la certificazione Top Employers 2021

10:32 Coni e Olimpiadi, Cdm approva 'decreto Cio'

10:32 Lombardia zona rossa, Fontana: "Ristori immediati per errori governo"

10:26 Covid, "con altri vaccini immunità di gregge prima dell'estate"

10:12 Governo, Casini: "Non è crisi al buio"

09:43 Governo, De Falco: "In maggioranza solo per azioni contro pandemia"

09:22 Dimissioni Conte, premier al Colle a mezzogiorno

09:20 Crisi governo, Toti: "Esecutivo unità nazionale"

08:34 live Dimissioni Conte, cosa succede oggi: le news

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Dimissioni Conte crisi governo Vaccino covid Covid Italia oggi
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Infrastrutture e mobilità

Aggreko sets industry-leading net zero targets to support customers through the energy transition

26 gennaio 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aggreko, the world leader in the temporary energy market, announces its ambition to be net zero by 2050 or sooner, aligning with the Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5° Celsius. Aggreko also commits to offering cleaner technologies and fuels to support its customers through their energy transition - using flexible and competitive energy solutions to meet their environmental sustainability targets. 

By 2030, Aggreko will:

By 2050 or sooner:

Aggreko has already made significant progress, providing cleaner solutions for customers around the world, such as turning landfill, bio and flare gas into power or by investing in battery storage, solar, and more efficient and near zero local emissions generators.

To achieve its 2030 & 2050 targets, Aggreko will accelerate investment in lower-carbon technologies, including solar power and battery storage, and will continue to shift its global generator fleet towards more gas and greener drop-in liquid fuels. Aggreko will also invest in other clean energy alternatives such as e-fuels, hydrogen-ready engines and fuel cells.

Chris Weston, CEO, commented: "The energy transition is fundamentally changing the way power is generated and delivered. Our customers' needs are evolving - they require cleaner solutions but without compromising reliability, modularity or cost efficiency. We've already begun transforming our fleet and solutions to meet changing customer needs and to achieve our objective to become a net zero company."

"Our customers are looking to reduce their carbon and air quality emissions and we are the perfect partner to support them in their journey. With our expertise in hybrid solutions and efficient thermal generation, we are already supporting them across the world through the energy transition."   

"Our industry-leading net zero commitments are ambitious but achievable and put us on the path to reduce both our own environmental footprint and that of our customers as we look ahead to a greener future."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
Ambiente Energia Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Aggreko sets industry-leading Aggreko world leader .net
Vedi anche
Ragazza uccisa a Palermo, parla don Domenico
Luciana Littizzetto in versione Lady Gaga
Sileri: "Vaccino per over 80 slitta di 4 settimane"
Fazio, Burioni e il tweet di Ciampolillo
Di Maio: "Soluzioni in tempi brevi o si va verso voto"
Boccia: "Sì a dialogo con Renzi ma niente ricatti"
A 'I Fatti Vostri' la sorpresa del giovanissimo pianista
Governo, Tabacci: "Se non si rafforza elezioni inevitabili"
Scienza&Salute: Covid-19 un anno dopo, l'analisi dell'immunologo Minelli
Vaccino Pfizer, Miozzo: "Problema superato"
Varianti Covid, Crisanti: "Controlli alle frontiere"
Alan Friedman: "Melania una escort". Poi si corregge
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza