Mercoledì 08 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 18:14
AgileOne Names Brian Clark as New President

08 settembre 2021 | 11.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileOne, a leading global workforce solutions provider, is thrilled to announce that Brian Clark has been named President of AgileOne, effective September 7, 2021. Clark, an active global business leader within the organization, brings intimate experience to the role.

ActOne Group (AgileOne's parent organization) Founder and CEO Janice Bryant Howroyd says, "Supporting Brian's growth at AgileOne has been one of my greatest career joys. He and the AgileOne leadership team are valued by me and each other, allowing a culture of fearless thinking and teamed support. Brian values his team members, assuring me that he will support the growth of people who make this a great company to career in!"

Clark has grown as an AgileOne leader for more than fifteen years. Clark invested the last three and a half years as the company's Senior Vice President of Global Operations, doubling the company's global footprint while increasing global revenue by more than 81%. Before joining AgileOne in 2006, Brian's career in managing large Enterprise IT projects and the Wealth & Investment Management sector gained him respect and expertise in understanding profitability, service, and cultural inclusiveness.

Clark holds a B.S. degree in Composite Social Science ('92) from Auburn University and an M.S. degree ('00) in Computer Information Systems. 

"I am so grateful and motivated in accepting the position of President for this industry-leading, highly successful organization. Under the guidance of our Founder and the ActOne Group CEO, Janice Bryant-Howroyd, AgileOne continues to be at the forefront of putting people to work in ways that value our clients, DE&I, and innovation. I can't wait to lead AgileOne through this phase of growth, fueled by our ability to continually deliver results and elevate talent." 

ActOne President Brett Howroyd adds, "Working closely with Brian throughout the pandemic convinced me of his talent and love for our industry and company. Brian brings the same principles of honesty, continuous learning, and 'listening engagement' to us that he does with his family. I'm excited about where we're going with him as President, with conscience, an appetite for winning, intelligence, and a big heart."

About AgileOne 

From cutting-edge technologies to award-winning services, AgileOne has the expertise to provide true total talent management with access to world-class workforce solutions and technologies configured to meet your unique enterprise needs. We are minority/woman-owned, with operations across the globe.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
