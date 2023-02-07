Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 08:05
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 66 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: almeno 32 morti e 85 feriti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

00:01 Putin, via al processo per cercare i soldi dello zar

23:28 Briatore contro Fratoianni a Cartabianca: "Comunista che insulta" - Video

23:13 Scardina, il messaggio di Diletta Leotta: "Forza Dani"

21:58 Covid, botta e risposta Usa-Cina su origine virus

21:52 Daniele Scardina, malore in allenamento: operato d'urgenza alla testa

21:40 Stoccarda, 45enne italiano uccide due persone e dà fuoco ad abitazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Agility: Logistics Execs See 2023 Recession as "Likely" or "Certain"

07 febbraio 2023 | 09.44
LETTURA: 4 minuti

Most still committed to net-zero, emerging markets plans despite bleak outlook

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 70% of global logistics executives say they are bracing for recession amid higher costs, slowing demand, and ongoing supply chain disruption arising from China's battle to contain COVID, Russia's war in Ukraine, and the impact of climate change.    

 

 

Ninety percent of the 750 industry professionals surveyed for the 2023 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index also say their shipping, storage and other logistics costs remain well above pre-pandemic levels of early 2020.

"Carriers and shippers are feeling the effects of higher energy prices, tight labor markets and broader inflation even though freight rates have fallen and ports have cleared cargo backlogs," said Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan. "Three years after the start of the pandemic, there is still a lot of volatility in supply chains. Now there's fresh uncertainty as consumers and businesses pull back on spending and hiring."

The survey and Index are Agility's 14th annual snapshot of industry sentiment and ranking of the world's 50 leading emerging markets. The Index ranks countries for overall competitiveness based on their logistics strengths, business climates and digital readiness -- factors that make them attractive to logistics providers, freight forwarders, air and ocean carriers, distributors and investors.

China and India, the world's two largest countries, held their spots at No. 1 and 2 in the overall rankings. UAE, Malaysia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Thailand, Mexico and Vietnam rounded out the top 10. Turkey, No. 10 in 2022, dropped to 11th. No. 24 South Africa and 25 Kenya were highest among countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Arabian Gulf countries – UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman -- again offered the best business conditions. Malaysia, with the 4th best environment for business, was the only non-Gulf country in the top 5.  

China and India were tops for domestic and international logistics. India jumped four spots to No. 1 in digital readiness, followed by UAE, China, Malaysia and Qatar.

Farther down, there was more volatility in the rankings than in any prior year of the Index. Conflict, sanctions, political tumult, economic missteps and continued COVID fallout damaged the competitiveness of Ukraine, Iran, Russia, Colombia, Paraguay and others. Among countries leaping forward in certain categories: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Jordan, Sri Lanka and Ghana.

2023 Index Highlights

SURVEY

COUNTRY RANKINGS

Transport Intelligence (Ti), a leading analysis and research firm for the logistics industry, has compiled the Index since it was launched in 2009.

John Manners-Bell, Chief Executive of Ti, said "It is not possible to overstate the challenges faced by emerging markets countries in the past couple of years. Geopolitical tensions have combined with financial uncertainty and the lingering effects of the pandemic to create an ever more complex business and investment environment. The role that the Agility Emerging Market Logistics Index plays in providing insight into this volatile, uncertain environment landscape is more critical than ever."

2023 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index: agility.com/2023Index

About AgilityAgility is a global leader in supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation. It is a pioneer in emerging markets. Agility is a multi-business operator, with companies that include a logistics parks business that is one of the largest private owners of warehousing and industrial real estate in the Middle East and Africa, an aviation services company, a liquid fuel logistics business, and companies that offer customs digitization, remote infrastructure services, ecommerce enablement and digital logistics, and commercial real estate and facilities management. Agility is also an investor in innovation, sustainability and resilience, with a growing portfolio of listed and non-listed investment partners looking to reshape their respective industries across a range of sectors. 

For more information about Agility, visit:

Website: www.agility.comTwitter: twitter.com/agility LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/agilityYouTube: youtube.com/user/agilitycorp

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994924/Agility.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1739997/Agility_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agility-logistics-execs-see-2023-recession-as-likely-or-certain-301738501.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza Altro ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica Trasporti_E_Logistica Turismo Economia_E_Finanza Altro bleak outlook outlook aspettativa still
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
News to go
Confcommercio: "Quasi 100mila negozi spariti in 10 anni"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza