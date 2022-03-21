Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 21 Marzo 2022
comunicato stampa

Agillic strengthens its DACH go-to-market with German reseller bluplanet

21 marzo 2022 | 13.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 21 March 2022

Agillic continues its international go-to-market strategy in the DACH region , partnering with leading German digital marketplace bluplanet to help businesses accelerate data activation and marketing automation processes.

As the leading reseller of cloud solutions from Salesforce, Tableau and now Agillic, bluplanet enables companies to unite all teams around their customers. It accomplishes this by bringing sales, service, marketing, commerce, IT and analytics together through digital workflows that enable a whole new way of working.

The Agillic-bluplanet combination makes good sense. Agillic has a strong track record of enabling leading global and Nordic brands to enrich their customer relationships through personalisation, both on and offline. bluplanet guides clients in selecting the right tech stack for their needs, helping companies become more digitally progressive in line with the constantly-evolving technical landscape. The timing is right to bring Agillic’s proven capabilities into the DACH market, and bluplanet is strategically positioned to aid in this transition.

Says bluplanet’s Co-founder & Managing Partner EMEA Central Christopher Roskowetz:“As a reseller partner, we will accelerate the delivery of Agillic's business value to the German and Austrian markets. It's another great opportunity for our customers to ensure a best-in-class omnichannel experience!”

Says Agillic’s CEO Emre Gürsoy:“We are so excited for our new partnership with bluplanet in Germany. Strengthening our position in the German market through bluplanet is a major stepstone for our expansion and strategic international growth. As a reseller partner, bluplanet will help us attain our goal of further growing the German market. We are looking forward to tapping into their extensive market and client understanding.”

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sales and R&D teams in Berlin, Malmö, Oslo, Cluj-Napoca and Kyiv

Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark

 

Attachment

in Evidenza