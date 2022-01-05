Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Gennaio 2022
Aggiornato: 15:46
comunicato stampa

Agillic welcomes Broadband Go Ltd. as the newest UK client

05 gennaio 2022 | 15.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Press release, Copenhagen, 5 January 2022

Agillic welcomes Broadband Go Ltd. as the newest UK client

UK based connectivity provider Broadband Go has signed with Agillic to maximi ze utilization of data, to access an ecosystem of carefully selected best-of-breed vendors , and to create centralised workflows for omnichannel communication strategies.

Wherever you go, Broadband Go. As leisure vehicle enthusiasts themselves, Broadband Go’s standard and premium subscription services keep motorhomes, caravans, boats, and other leisure vehicle users connected through access to Vodafone, Three, EE, and over 90 networks across Europe.

Says Chris Maynard, Founder and CEO of Broadband Go: 

“We opted for Agillic as it aligned with our business growth and operational service strategy. Our growth trajectory is rapid, and we needed a platform that can scale from thousands to hundreds of thousands. Agillic also neatly integrates with Zendesk and our web and mobile applications, so we can centralise, manage and automate rich, triggered communications workflows behind a single pane of glass.”

The UK mobile broadband market is projected to increase an impressive 10%1 in connections per inhabitants over the next four years as the appetite for mobile data usage, up 33%2 YoY in Q2 2021, continues to soar.

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic:

“We are pleased to welcome our first client of the new year, Broadband Go from the UK. Another successful step on our expansion in the new markets with yet another ambitious technology company. We are happy to assist Broadband Go with our industry knowledge and experience to get the most impact with the Agillic platform and to boost time-to-value opportunities through our Zendesk integration.

Our quest on strong technology partnerships to deliver best-bar-none business value to clients has started to show its true value.”

For further information, please contact Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S +45 3078 4200 emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our Omnichannel Marketing Automation Platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Masnedøgade 22 - Copenhagen – Denmark

1) ‘Mobile broadband penetration forecast in the United Kingdom 2010-2025’, Statista, July 2021.

2) ‘Telecommunications Market Data Update Q2 2021’, OFcom, October 2021.

Attachment

