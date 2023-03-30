Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 30 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 15:33
comunicato stampa

Agillic welcomes Joar Welde, Partner at Viking Venture, as new Chair of the Board

30 marzo 2023 | 14.15
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Joar Welde, Partner at Viking Venture, was elected new Chair of the Board of Directors at Agillic’s Annual General Meeting on 29 March 2023. Martin Eriksen, Investment Manager at Viking Venture, was elected as a new board member.

On 14 March, Agillic announced Viking Venture as new investor and its largest individual shareholder, acquiring 20.48% of the shares in the company. Viking Venture is specialised in software scale-ups and will support Agillic in implementing the company’s growth strategy.

Johnny Henriksen, handing the Chair to Joar Welde, said at the time that “…With this move, I strongly believe we have created the best possible foundation for Agillic’s future and ability to continue its strong development.” Johnny Henriksen continues as a member of the board.

Joar Weldes said of the investment in Agillic that “We intend to be a long-term investor and we want to support Agillic in implementing the company’s growth strategy. We have been aware of Agillic for many years and are impressed by the results they have achieved…”

Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic, is proud that Viking Venture decided to invest in Agillic and is looking forward to partnering with Joar Welde and Martin Eriksen, and to leverage Viking Venture’s extensive experience in driving international growth in tech companies: “We are looking forward to continuing our international growth strategy and are excited to have Viking Venture as investor and strategic partner – operationally and at Board of Directors level. We are ready to become part of Viking Venture’s community of more than 16 specialised tech companies.”

Proceedings from the Annual General Meeting are available on Agillic’s website.

For further information, please contact:Emre Gürsoy, CEO Agillic A/S+45 3078 4200emre.gursoy@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22 – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark – www.agillic.com

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
