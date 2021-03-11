Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Marzo 2021
Aggiornato: 15:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:39 Covid Puglia, 1.634 contagi e 17 morti: bollettino 11 marzo

15:39 Responsabile nazionale Uisp: "circoli scacchi chiusi ma popolarità senza precedenti"

15:20 Vaccino Johnson & Johnson: come è fatto, effetti collaterali, 'bugiardino'

15:20 Covid Fvg, oggi 651 contagi: bollettino 11 marzo, i dati

15:06 Covid Valle d'Aosta, 33 contagi e nessun morto: bollettino 11 marzo

15:01 Antibo ricoverato in terapia intensiva a Palermo

14:38 Pd, verso sostegno unitario a Letta segretario

14:38 Vaccino covid Johnson&Johnson approvato in Europa

14:33 Covid: Ema approva vaccino Johnson & Johnson

14:26 Vaccino covid AstraZeneca, Aifa vieta un lotto in Italia

14:05 Milano-Bicocca-Cefriel insieme per case manager infermieristico

13:50 Zona rossa, ecco le regioni a rischio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

AI-Powered Robot Vacuum Cleaner Dreame Bot L10 Pro Aims to Deliver the Most Intelligent Cleaning Experience

11 marzo 2021 | 15.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology, a growing innovative company specialized in smart home cleaning appliances, is going to launch its brand new AI-powered robot vacuum cleaner, Dreame Bot L10 Pro that features precise navigation, intelligent obstacle recognition and avoidance, as well as simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) for 3D environment.

Dreame Bot L10 Pro features intelligent obstacle recognition and avoidance, as well as simultaneous localization and mapping for 3D environment.

Robot vacuum industry has been through rapid development since 2010 when random- and gyro-based navigation was kicked out due to poor cleaning performance. After that, vSLAM navigation (also referred as visual SLAM) and LiDAR SLAM navigation have followed the footprint to empower robot vacuums with more advanced cleaning competency. LiDAR SLAM navigation has been considered to outperform vSLAM navigation in terms of more accurate and faster mapping, and consistent working in the dim environment.

"We have optimized the LiDAR navigation system of Dreame Bot L10 Pro along with our self-developed SLAM algorithms to speed up its obstacle recognition after thousands of specific lab tests, so that the robot can move freely and clean efficiently. It maps your house as it cleans in real time, knowing exactly where it has been and where to go," said Kuan Shan, Head of overseas business at Dreame Technology.

Dreame Bot L10 is equipped with upgraded LiDAR navigation system, self-developed SLAM algorithms and dual structured light technology which have also been widely used in self-driving industry, facial recognition area. Dreame Bot L10 Pro's millimeter-level detection of 360-degree view enables itself to automatically identify objects such as furniture, cable, slippers and avoid them accordingly in advance, reducing the risk of getting stuck or collided. 

With multiple-floor mapping technology, Dreame Bot L10 Pro can store maps of different floors so that users can personalize dynamic cleaning route for each floor and room. Users can set specific cleaning areas and virtual no-go zones as they wish in the App. Besides that, twenty-six sets of smart sensors within the robot allows itself to perceive cliff and clean edges effectively at home.

"Robot vacuums are considered as one of the most popular home appliances that bring happiness and convenient lifestyles," said Frank Wang, International Marketing Director of Dreame Technology. "The revolutionary Dreame Bot L10 Pro provides users with a more customized and automated home cleaning experience. We deeply understand users' demand for robot vacuum cleaners and Dreame Bot L10 Pro can be your ideal home clean helper."

Dreame Technology has already launched its Robot Vacuum F9 and D9 which features vSLAM and LiDAR SLAM navigation respectively in 2020. Dreame Bot L10 Pro is expected to be available on Amazon and AliExpress this Spring. 

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2015, Dreame Technology, an innovative consumer products company focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to improve global users' life quality through technology.

Follow us on FacebookInstagram and Twitter.

For more information, please visit https://www.dreame-technology.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1454424/Dreame_Bot_L10_Pro_features_intelligent_obstacle_recognition_avoidance_simultaneous.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
AI powered robot Vacuum Cleaner as well as smart home cleaning appliances automa
Vedi anche
Italia's Got Talent, Golden Buzzer di Bastianich alla Bollywood ligure
Nuovo capo della Polizia Giannini depone corona all'Altare della Patria
LOST CHILDREN
Roma, minori sfruttati per borseggi in centro: 64 indagati
Mondo di mezzo, Raggi: "Stiamo ricostruendo Roma"
Mattarella vaccinato allo Spallanzani, per presidente una dose di Moderna
Covid, Mattarella allo Spallanzani per il vaccino
Devastazione e saccheggio in centro a Torino, scattano le misure restrittive
Sanremo 2021, respinti 4 attacchi informatici
Sanremo 2021, Ibra e il monologo: "Ecco perché sono al Festival"
Pd, Sardine: Santori e Cristallo col sacco a pelo al Nazareno
Toti su proteste Sanremo: "Ci battiamo per i ristori"
Sanremo 2021, Ibra in ritardo: arriva in moto al Festival
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza