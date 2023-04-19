Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 19 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 18:40
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:23 Berlusconi telefona a Salvini e Tajani, leader Lega: "Che bello sentirti"

18:14 Termovalorizzatore Roma: cosa dicono Pd, M5S, Terzo Polo e Sinistra-Verdi

18:12 Ucraina, Lula guarda a Cina e Russia e fa innervosire gli Usa

18:02 Alabama, sparatoria a festa di compleanno: 2 ragazzi arrestati

17:43 Maltempo, in arrivo piogge e temporali: allerta gialla in quattro regioni

17:34 Patente e tessera sanitaria su App Io, novità in arrivo

17:25 Migranti, superstite racconta orrore Libia: "Spogliata, appesa a un gancio e torturata"

16:58 "Russia spia infrastrutture critiche in acque Nord Europa"

16:55 Juve-Napoli, curva bianconera aperta: accolto ricorso contro squalifica

16:44 Ucraina, Santoro presenta la staffetta per la pace: "Pronti a diventare una forza"

16:36 "Zelensky è bello e divertente", 70enne multata in Russia

16:02 Alfredo Cospito interrompe lo sciopero della fame

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

AIIB to Open First Overseas Office in Abu Dhabi, UAE

19 aprile 2023 | 17.04
LETTURA: 2 minuti

ABU DHABI, UAE, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed a host member agreement to officially open in Abu Dhabi the Bank's first overseas office, an Interim Operational Hub (the Hub). Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of AIIB, joined His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Governor of AIIB, during the signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi.

"As a founding member of AIIB, the UAE actively contributes to the Bank's sound governance and rapid growth," said President Jin. "The establishment of the Hub in the UAE gives the Bank a robust platform to manage our growing investment portfolio. It also enhances client and member engagement, project monitoring and implementation services across the globe."

In his remarks, H.E. Dr. Al Jaber said: "The agreement to host AIIB's operational office reflects the UAE's commitment to enhance cooperation with international organizations and institutions focused on sustainable economic development for developing countries."

He added that the office would serve as a strategic destination in the Middle East and the world, supporting AIIB's development agenda and financing infrastructure projects to achieve sustainable economic growth."

AIIB's rapid growth is the catalyst for opening an office that helps bring the Bank closer to clients and to the frontline of its business. The Hub provides proximity to global financial centers and connectivity with the international infrastructure ecosystem which is important in maintaining AIIB's growth momentum.

The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development was mandated to represent the UAE on the Bank's Board and to actively participate in its periodic meetings. As of today, AIIB has approved 212 projects amounting to over USD40 billion in 33 member countries, which have contributed to economic development and improved the quality of life for communities in beneficiary countries.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow—infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 106 approved members worldwide. We are capitalized at USD100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major international credit rating agencies. Working with partners, AIIB meets clients' needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058245/Image1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2058244/Image2_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aiib-to-open-first-overseas-office-in-abu-dhabi-uae-301801994.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Economia_E_Finanza ICT Architettura_E_Edilizia Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Bank's first overseas office host member agreement Abu Dhabi UAE
Vedi anche
News to go
Alfredo Cospito interrompe lo sciopero della fame
News to go
Lavoratori stagionali, procedura d'infrazione Ue contro l'Italia
News to go
Champions League, il calendario
News to go
Mattarella: "Da lezione storia impulso irresistibile a integrazione"
News to go
Lavoro, Calderone: "Abbiamo 1 mln posti lavoro da coprire"
News to go
Arriva la Garanzia per l'inclusione, cos'è
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Calo natalità in Italia, polemica tra ministro Lollobrigida e Pd
News to go
Salerno, sequestrati 57 mln a 274 imprese
News to go
Pnrr, Fitto: "Non stiamo sfasciando nulla"
News to go
Firenze, furti nei bagagli smarriti: denunciati due magazzinieri aeroporto
Auschwitz, la commozione di Mattarella: "Un orrore inimmaginabile" - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza