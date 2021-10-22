Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021
Ain Dubai Lights Up Dubai's Skyline With Stunning Opening Show Celebration

22 ottobre 2021 | 16.16
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The world's largest and tallest observation wheel by Dubai Holding opened yesterday Thursday 21st October

Thousands joined the extravaganza at the Ain Dubai Plaza that bustled with fun-filled family activities, live DJ sets and a spectacular inaugural light, drone and fireworks show

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

View video and download celebration images here 

The ultimate celebration destination is officially open! After much anticipation, Ain Dubai, the world's largest and tallest observation wheel by Dubai Holding, celebrated its first visitors yesterday. The inaugural rotation took place at 2pm for eager guests who had pre-booked to experience a 38-minute rotation in the state-of-the-art cabins. The first rotation also included the lucky winners of the Ain Dubai treasure hunt around Bluewaters competition held earlier this month. After the sun set, the captivating wheel lit up the sky with a mesmerising light, drone and fireworks show as the world watched the momentous occasion.

And it's not over yet! The fun kicks off again today at 2pm with more entertainment across the day and throughout the evening, including artists from Flash Entertainment and Virgin Radio Dubai's Regional Artist Spotlight (RAS) initiative.

Ronald Drake, General Manager, Ain Dubai said: "It was a proud moment for us to host such a celebration to officially welcome the world, allowing so many visitors the chance to experience much of what Ain Dubai has to offer. We were thrilled by the response from our guests who loved the unrivalled and unforgettable social and celebratory experiences as well as the range of entertainment, all set against the stunning view of Dubai's dazzling skyline. This is just the beginning – we invite everyone to join us for more entertainment at the Ain Dubai Plaza today, as well as book a spot to experience stunning 360-degree views of Dubai in premium comfort".

Visitors to Ain Dubai can also enjoy Bluewaters to the fullest with the ongoing Bluewaters 2021 Street Festival also taking place on the island. Tickets to ride Ain Dubai are sold separately starting from AED 130 and can be purchased on www.aindubai.com. Tickets are selling fast so don't miss out!

To find out more, please visit https://www.aindubai.com/

@aindxbofficial

For media enquiries, please contact:Impact Porter Novelli                                                 Rachel Mansour                                                             Mobile: + 971 50 289 9130                                             Email: AinDubai@ipn.ae 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667922/Ain_Dubai_fireworks.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667924/Ain_Dubai_fireworks_2.jpg   Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667925/Ain_Dubai_light_show.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667926/Ain_Dubai_Ronald_Drake.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667928/Ain_Dubai_winners_of_the_Bluewaters.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Stunning opening show Ain Dubai spettacolo Lights up Dubai's skyline
