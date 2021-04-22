Cerca nel sito
 
Airbiquity and NXP Expand Technology Collaboration to Address Automaker Challenges with Managing Software and Data for Intelligent Connected Vehicles

22 aprile 2021 | 10.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Together the Companies Deliver Efficient, Secure, and Highly Scalable Automotive Software Updates and Data Management

SEATTLE, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services today announced the expansion of a multi-year technology collaboration with NXP Semiconductors to pre-integrate and demonstrate efficient, secure, and highly scalable automotive software updates and data management for intelligent connected vehicles. The latest integration effort between the two companies showcases essential vehicle-wide support for evolving software-defined vehicles using Airbiquity over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management services, a NXP service-oriented gateway serving as the primary ECU, and additional NXP automotive processing platforms serving as secondary domain ECUs.

Airbiquity Logo (PRNewsFoto/Airbiquity)

As the automotive industry continues to evolve the importance of software and data is increasing along with the management challenges for automakers. Addressing these challenges requires a combination of a leading OTA software and data management solution combined with high-performance vehicle network processors optimized to handle high-speed data traffic. Airbiquity and NXP accomplish this by pre-integrating the most recent versions of the Airbiquity OTAmatic® software update and data management platform with the NXP S32G2 vehicle network processor platform to provide centralized in-vehicle software and data management orchestration - including support for the Uptane automotive security framework. Additional NXP automotive processing platforms serving as secondary domain ECUs are an i.MX 8QuadMax platform for the head unit, an i.MX 6Quad platform for the instrument cluster, a S32K148 for body control, and a S32S247TV platform for EV/powertrain control.

"Airbiquity's OTAmatic solution was specifically designed to enable over-the-air software updates and data collection services for every ECU in a vehicle" said Keefe Leung, Airbiquity Vice President of Product Management. "We have simultaneously shown the flexibility of our solution to address all of our customers' needs and expanded our partnership with NXP, a leader in supplying processors for the automotive industry, by pre-integrating OTAmatic with a variety of their most popular platforms."

"NXP's latest collaboration with Airbiquity addresses the need to extend OTA services and data management across intelligent connected vehicles to help fuel today's software-driven automotive digital transformation" said Brian Carlson, Global Marketing Director for Vehicle Control and Networking Solutions at NXP. "With OTAmatic pre-integration across a wide range of NXP automotive processing platforms we can help accelerate vehicle-wide integration efforts and create more opportunities for automakers to bring new vehicle services to the market more quickly."

https://youtu.be/VhH4TdtZASwwww.airbiquity.comwww.nxp.com/vnp

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a pioneer in automotive telematics software technology and cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity concepts, engineers, and deploys the industry's most advanced connected vehicle solutions. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have realized highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Airbiquity's latest offering is OTAmatic® for multi-ECU over-the-air (OTA) software and data management featuring vehicle and cloud-based software components and the Uptane security framework for comprehensive cybersecurity protection. Learn more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Media Contact: Zach Pickettairbiquity@barokas.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg

 

