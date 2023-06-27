Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Giugno 2023
11:20 Meloni: "Vincere l'inverno demografico è una nostra sfida, il governo farà la sua parte'

11:16 Natalità, Meloni: "Bene progetto Adnkronos, tenere riflettori accesi sul tema"

10:52 Temptation Island 2023, prima puntata: coppie già in crisi. Manu, Isabella e il falò anticipato - Video

10:51 Bce, Lagarde: "A luglio nuovo aumento dei tassi"

10:43 Ricerca, da Fondazione Cariplo in arrivo nuovi bandi sulla scienza dei dati

10:38 Usa, Cnn diffonde audio Trump su documenti riservati Pentagono

10:19 Scuola, Valditara: "Stop sospensioni, lavori socialmente utili per studenti bulli"

10:10 Egitto, palazzo crollato ad Alessandria: un morto sotto le macerie

09:50 Carburanti, prevale stabilità prezzi benzina e diesel

09:44 Strage di Ustica, Mattarella: "Manca piena verità, cittadini feriti, non desistere"

09:29 Dopo il caldo arriva break temporalesco, previsioni meteo

09:15 Napoli, danneggiata auto di Klaus Davi a Ponticelli

Airbiquity Joins AWS Partner Network

A Leader in Over-the-Air Software Updates for Connected Cars Enters Strategic Sales and Marketing Initiative Focused on 2-Wheeler OEMs and Other Connected Devices

SEATTLE, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) to make Airbiquity's OTAmatic® software available to AWS customers. Known for providing software-reliant system and component updates for connected cars, the initiative expands the availability of Airbiquity's Over-the-Air (OTA) software to additional connected device segments such as 2-wheeler motorcycles and scooters, industrial robots, medical equipment, and other high-value products. As an APN member, Airbiquity now joins a global community of AWS Partners that leverage programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings.

Airbiquity OTAmatic leverages the power of AWS to deliver globally secure OTA software updates with enhanced service availability and scalability. Airbiquity uses a multi-tenant cloud operating model to scale service delivery to millions of devices globally while managing the complexity of single and multi-target software updates. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) worldwide can benefit from this approach by mitigating recall expense, increasing cybersecurity response, and delivering post-sale product performance and feature enhancements. With over 25 years of innovating, integrating, deploying, and globally operating distributed product frameworks, this initiative creates an attractive opportunity for the growing and evolving mobility industry. 

"Airbiquity knows how to develop and deploy OTAmatic on AWS having done so for ourselves and our customers," said David Jumpa, Airbiquity's Chief Revenue Officer. "We look forward to working with AWS to reach an even broader set of OEM customers who want to implement an efficient, reliable, and secure solution for keeping their products current with the latest software versions."

OTAmatic specifically leverages Elastic Load Balancing (ELB), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon CloudFront.

As an APN member, Airbiquity joins a global network of 100,000 Partners from more than 150 countries working with AWS to provide innovative solutions, solve technical challenges, win deals, and deliver value to mutual customers.

To learn more about Airbiquity and OTAmatic go here.

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Media Contact:Frances Bigleyairbiquity@finnpartners.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/4137253/airbiquity_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airbiquity-joins-aws-partner-network-301863909.html

in Evidenza