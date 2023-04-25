Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:40 Usa 2024, Trump attacca Biden: "Un fallimento, inconcepibile sua ricandidatura"

14:18 Morto Ron Faber, attore del film 'L'esorcista': aveva 90 anni

13:48 Zanicchi caduta dalle scale: "Forse qualche microfrattura" - Video

13:29 Usa 2024, Biden ufficializza candidatura: ecco le date chiave fino al voto

13:03 25 aprile, La Russa: "Ricordiamo sconfitta del fascismo"

12:30 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden annuncia ricandidatura: "Possiamo farcela"

11:55 25 aprile, a Roma corteo Anpi. La partigiana Iole: "Continuate a lottare"

11:44 Sudan, calma tesa a Khartoum: corsa contro il tempo per evacuare stranieri

11:03 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Siamo sull'orlo di una nuova guerra mondiale"

10:23 25 aprile, foto capovolte Meloni e La Russa su manifesti a Napoli

09:53 Ucraina, Russia bombarda centro di Kupyansk: un morto e 10 feriti

09:28 25 aprile, Mattarella: "Costituzione figlia lotta antifascista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Airbiquity Selected by LiveWire to Enable Over-the-Air Software Updates for Electric Motorcycles

25 aprile 2023 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LiveWire Accelerates the Electric Motorcycle Ownership Experience with Airbiquity's OTAmatic Software Management Platform

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced it was selected by LiveWire Group (LiveWire) to enable remote software updates for its global electric motorcycle portfolio. Airbiquity's OTAmatic®  solution will allow LiveWire to reliably and securely deliver over-the-air (OTA) software updates to their vehicles while conserving limited vehicle hardware resources and minimizing inconveniences or downtime—ensuring LiveWire riders spend more time riding their bikes.

LiveWire, the new and innovative electric motorcycle brand developed by industry pioneer Harley-Davidson, is committed to providing its customers with the best possible user experience. OTA enables expanded opportunities to remotely update Livewire operating software to ensure optimal performance, safety, and security. As such, LiveWire required a market leading automotive-grade OTA solution to ensure the optimal performance of their products and customer satisfaction.

"As a long-standing provider of automotive connected vehicle services, we recognize the importance of enabling OTA updates for the two-wheeler market," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and Chief Executive Officer at Airbiquity. "LiveWire is a pioneer in the electric motorcycle industry with an outstanding product portfolio. Working with LiveWire to integrate OTAmatic into their vehicles has been a terrific experience and we're proud to contribute to their current and future success."

To learn more about OTAmatic visit: OTAmatic Software Management Platform

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

About LiveWire LiveWire has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. LiveWire's majority shareholder is Harley-Davidson, Inc. LiveWire comes from the lineage of Harley-Davidson and is capitalizing on a decade of its learnings in the EV sector. With a dedicated focus on EV, LiveWire plans to develop the technology of the future and to invest in the capabilities needed to lead the transformation of motorcycling. www.livewire.com 

Media Contact:Frances Bigley airbiquity@finnpartners.com 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/4002120/airbiquity_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airbiquity-selected-by-livewire-to-enable-over-the-air-software-updates-for-electric-motorcycles-301806263.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79595 en US Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Electric Motorcycles Airbiquity's OTAmatic software Management platform Over the air Updates
Vedi anche
News to go
Inquinamento atmosferico, in Europa muoiono 1.200 bimbi all’anno
News to go
Omicidio blogger Tatarski, negata libertà su cauzione a Trepova
News to go
Insulti razzisti a Lukaku, Daspo a 171 tifosi Juve
News to go
25 aprile, domani le celebrazioni
News to go
Cina: "Rispettiamo sovranità Paesi nati dopo dissoluzione Urss"
News to go
Pnrr, mercoledì alla Camera l'informativa del ministro Fitto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news e notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Vigili del Fuoco, a Roma l'edizione 2023 di 'European Firefighters Experience'
News to go
Migranti, naufragio al largo di Lampedusa: 1 morto, ci sono dispersi
News to go
Aggressioni a personale sanitario, i dati Oms e Inail
News to go
Di Maio inviato Ue nel Golfo persico, è polemica
News to go
Sudan, italiani evacuati e trasferiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza