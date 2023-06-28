Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 28 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 11:30
comunicato stampa

Airbiquity Teams Up with BlackBerry to Safeguard OTA Updates with Enhanced Security Measures

28 giugno 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Integration of OTAmatic and Code Signing Server Products Delivers Turnkey Solution for Automakers to Implement Uptane Security Framework

SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --  Airbiquity ®, a global leader in connected vehicle services today announced it has joined forces with BlackBerry® , a trusted provider of secure connectivity solutions, to enable automakers to deliver over-the-air (OTA) updates to vehicles and meet the industry's highest security standard. By integrating Airbiquity's OTAmatic® Software Management Platform and the BlackBerry Certicom Code Signing Key Management Server, the two companies will empower OEMs to seamlessly adopt the Uptane Security Framework and address critical OTA security challenges including spoofing, unauthorized access, tampering, repudiation, man-in-the-middle, privilege escalation, and distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks as vehicles grow increasingly software-defined.

"Our collaboration with BlackBerry marks a significant milestone in Airbiquity's mission to prioritize the security and privacy of connected vehicles," said Keefe Leung, Vice President of Product Management at Airbiquity. "BlackBerry Certicom is a recognized leader in applied cryptography and key management, and our pre-integrated software gives automotive OEMs a best-in-class solution for reducing the development effort and expense of delivering safe, secure and timely OTA updates."

Airbiquity's OTAmatic Software Management Platform provides a comprehensive back-end management portal that allows automotive OEMs to efficiently execute multi-ECU software update campaigns at scale. The OTAmatic platform provides highly refined vehicle and device targeting, discrete policy and privacy controls, customizable consumer communications, solution deployment option flexibility, and enhanced multi-layer cybersecurity protection via integration of the compromise resilient Uptane Security Framework.

"Airbiquity brings decades of experience in connected vehicle services to our collaboration, and together we are bringing a pre-integrated solution to automotive OEMs," said Jim Alfred, Vice President, BlackBerry Certicom. "By harnessing the collective expertise of both companies, automotive OEMs can embrace the Uptane Security Framework with confidence, offering the utmost safety and security for connected vehicles."

For more information on the new integration, please visit https://www.airbiquity.com/technology-integrations/blackberry-certicom.

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Media Contact:Frances Bigleyairbiquity@finnpartners.com

Trademarks, including but not limited to BlackBerry® and Certicom®, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. Airbiquity®, OTAmatic®, and their logos are trademarks of Airbiquity Inc. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airbiquity-teams-up-with-blackberry-to-safeguard-ota-updates-with-enhanced-security-measures-301865125.html

in Evidenza