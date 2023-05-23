Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 11:52
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:50 Influenza aviaria, Brasile dichiara emergenza sanitaria per 180 giorni

11:37 Napoli, clochard colpisce vigile con spranga: agente gli spara

11:30 Matteo Messina Denaro, Maria Falcone: "Arresto ha chiuso un cerchio"

11:27 Messico, eruzione vulcano Popocatepetl: ceneri bloccano centinaia di voli

11:17 Maddie McCann, riprese le ricerche in Portogallo: le novità

11:13 Roma, nuovo blitz Ultima Generazione a Palazzo Madama: bloccati

11:05 A14, Autostrade per l'Italia: corteo di auto festeggia riapertura tre corsie dopo intense lavorazioni notturne della task force del gruppo

10:51 Euro 7, ecco quanto aumentano costi auto e consumi carburante: lo studio

10:44 Coppa Italia finale 2023, dove vedere Fiorentina-Inter in tv

10:31 Ucraina, Bakhmut e tempi invio F-16 a Kiev: news sulla guerra

10:07 Vela d'epoca, dal 26 al 28 maggio quinta edizione del raduno alle Grazie di Porto Venere

09:48 Belgorod sotto attacco, ecco informazione Russia secondo Usa e Gb

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Airbiquity Wins 2023 IoT Evolution "Industrial IoT Product of the Year" Award

23 maggio 2023 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

OTAmatic Software Management Platform Recognized as a Leading Industrial IoT Solution

SEATTLE, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbiquity®, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced its OTAmatic® Software Management Platform has received a 2023 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award honoring the best, most innovative products and solutions powering the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT). Presented by IoT Evolution World, winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies and are deemed verifiable leaders in the marketplace.

OTAmatic enables automakers and automotive suppliers to securely orchestrate and automate OTA connected vehicle software updates. These capabilities help mitigate automaker recall expenses, enable post-production feature enhancements, and address cybersecurity threats.

"At Airbiquity, we believe innovation is the key to unlocking the potential of connected vehicle services and ownership experiences," said Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and Chief Executive Officer at Airbiquity. "Our OTAmatic Software Management Platform is a prime example of this, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design to provide a comprehensive solution for automotive over-the-air software updates. As the automotive industry continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering solutions that meet the needs of our customers."

"The solutions selected for the Industrial IoT Product of Year Awards represent the diverse range of innovation driving the multibillion-dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate Airbiquity for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Moe Nagle, Senior Editor for IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize the OTAmatic Software Management Platform, an innovative solution that earned Airbiquity the 2023 Industrial IoT Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMCnet. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from Airbiquity in the future."

To learn more about OTAmatic, please visit: OTAmatic  Software Management Platform

About AirbiquityAirbiquity® is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. Always at the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity develops the industry's most advanced connected vehicle software technology and cloud services. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs for millions of vehicles in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity.

Media Contact:Frances Bigleyairbiquity@finnpartners.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2082876/Airbiquity_Industrial_IoT_POTY_23.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/177305/airbiquity_logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/airbiquity-wins-2023-iot-evolution-industrial-iot-product-of-the-year-award-301831486.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro ICT ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Economia_E_Finanza Platform Recognized as OTAmatic software Management as Leading Industrial
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage Capaci, Mattarella: "Mafia cancro per comunità civile"
News to go
Alluvione Emilia Romagna, oggi Cdm e prime misure
News to go
Verona, truffa da 17 milioni con 'bonus facciate': 10 arresti
News to go
Pnrr, portavoce Ue: "Lavori ancora in corso su terza rata"
News to go
Università: meno laureati e tanti abbandoni
News to go
Milano, due morti via Cogne: ipotesi omicidio-suicidio
News to go
Vino, Irlanda primo Paese con alert sanitario su etichette
News to go
Euro 7, contrari Italia e altri 7 Paesi
News to go
Ucraina, Tajani: "F16? Lavoriamo a decisione comune Ue"
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 30 tonnellate di fitosanitari contraffatti e pericolosi
Giornata mondiale biodiversità: un milione di specie a rischio a causa dell'uomo
News to go
Zaporizhia, Kiev: "Ripristinata energia centrale"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza