Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021
Aggiornato: 20:54
20:59 Mafia, Fiammetta Borsellino: "Trattativa? Sempre avuto dubbi, pm scorretti"

20:54 Processo trattativa, De Donno: "Sereno e soddisfatto"

20:38 Green pass obbligatorio, pronto anche il Senato: sanzioni a trasgressori

20:36 Serie A, Sampdoria-Napoli 0-4. Decide la doppietta di Osimhen

20:33 Spazio, l'Esa sceglie Torino per Esa Bic

20:29 Tokyo 2020, Draghi a Jacobs: "Telefonata in diretta? Colpa di Malagò"

20:11 Processo trattativa, Renzi: "A Palermo vince la giustizia"

20:04 Processo trattativa, Salvatore Borsellino: "Amareggiato, Paolo morto invano"

19:26 Aumento bollette, le misure del governo contro la stangata

19:22 Lega, Luca Morisi lascia la guida dei canali social

19:15 Mafia, Ingroia: "Sentenza conferma trattativa, mia coscienza a posto"

19:08 Galli: "Virologi in tv solo se autorizzati? Neanche Mussolini arrivato a tanto"

Airtel selects Tejas Networks for optical network expansion

23 settembre 2021 | 16.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks (BSE: 540595) (NSE: TEJASNET) today announced that it has been selected by Bharti Airtel ("Airtel"), India's premier communications solutions provider, to enhance Airtel's optical network capacity in key metropolitan markets.

Tejas will supply, install and support its state-of-the-art TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products for extending Airtel's optical networks towards the edge, supporting 5G backhaul, B2B services and broadband applications. The enhanced capacity will enable Airtel to deliver a superior experience to its customers as data consumption in India grows rapidly.

Mr. Randeep Sekhon, Chief Technology Officer of Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel has been making significant investments in expanding its metro network capacity as part of its 5G readiness and for catering to increased bandwidth consumption by fixed-line and enterprise customers. We are delighted to partner with Tejas in this key network intervention that will enable us to deliver world-class experience to our customers."                                                              

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are delighted to expand our decade-long partnership with Airtel, which has established itself as one of the premier telecom service providers in the world. Under this new contract, we will provide our multi-terabit TJ1600 DWDM/OTN products to augment Airtel's metro network capacity right up the network edge. We are happy to see that our TJ1600 platform, with its "pay-as-you-grow" modular design supporting 100Gbps to 600Gbps wavelengths and a universal OTN/DWDM architecture offering advanced bandwidth expansion and optimization, is gaining significant traction among leading telecom service providers around the globe."

About Tejas Networks Limited

Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards.

For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com or contact

Investor Relations:    ir@india.tejasnetworks.com

Mr. Santosh Kesavanskeshavan@india.tejasnetworks.com Phone: +91 80 41794600

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Covid oggi Italia, il bollettino
Whirlpool, procedura licenziamenti sospesa fino metà ottobre
Covid oggi Italia, Gimbe: continua calo vaccinazioni
Processo trattativa, in appello assolti Dell’Utri e i carabinieri - Video
Elezioni Roma, la sfida entra nel vivo
Salerno, maxi blitz antidroga: 56 arresti
Confindustria, Draghi: "Condividere prospettiva di sviluppo"
Elezioni Milano, Bernardo non esclude no vax in giunta
Gratta e vinci rubato a Napoli, anziana incasserà 500mila euro
Eitan per ora resta in Israele, "starà 3 giorni con zia e 3 con nonno"
Calcio, il Genoa diventa americano
Vaccino Johnson & Johnson, seconda dose aumenta efficacia al 94%
