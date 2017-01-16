Brasilian hospitalised after fall from Colosseum

A Brasilian was taken to hospital with a fractured pelvis after he fell four metres from security railings at Rome's ancient Colosseum monument early on Monday.

The 31-year-old man is receiving treatment at the nearby San Giovanni hospital after his fall at around 2.45 am but is not in a critical condition, doctors said.

He and a second Brasilian who also fell from the railings onto the ground below face charges of trespassing at the 2,000 year-old Colosseum.

The second Brasilian was uninjured in the fall. He is 33.