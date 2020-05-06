Di Maio, Raab mull Covid-19, climate

Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and his British counterpart Dominic Raab on Wednesday held talks on a range of global issues from climate change to battling Covid-19 and propelling economic recovery from the pandemic.

"In a conversation earlier, we discussed how the United Kingdom and Italy can work together to lead the global fight against Covid-19 and through our respective G7 and G20 Presidencies next year and our partnership on COP26, drive forward a sustainable worldwide economic recovery," Raab wrote in tweet that the Italian foreign ministry re-tweeted.