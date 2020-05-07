Covid-19, Mideast, bilateral ties at centre of Di Maio-Hitti talks

The Covid-19 coronavirus emergency, regional issues and bilateral economic cooperation were the focus of phone talks on Thursday between Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Hitti, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Di Maio also underlined Italy's ongoing support for the crisis-hit Middle Eastern country's institutions and praised the government's recent adoption of prime minister Hassan Diab's economic rescue plan, which includes a request for assistance to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said the statement.

The plan "marks an important step towards a serious and nondeferrable reform process that responds to the legitimate aspirations of citizens," the statement said.

During the talks, Maio also reaffirmed Italy's commitment to Lebanon's stability and security as shown by its participation in the United Nations peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and support for the Lebanese Armed and Security Forces and related training activities, the statement concluded.