Libya on EU foreign ministers' agenda says Di Maio

War-torn Libya will be high on the European Union foreign ministers meeting agenda on Wednesday, Italy's foreign minister Luigi Di Maio tweeted.

"We continue to deal with key topics like the Libyan conflict and tomorrow my European counterparts and I will hold a video call on the outcome of the Berlin conference," read the tweet.

At a peace conference on Libya held in the German capital in January, international leaders pledged to respect a United Nations arms embargo and to end foreign meddling in the oil-rich country, whose conflict has increasingly become a proxy war for regional powers