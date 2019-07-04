Joss Stone trattenuta ed espulsa dall'Iran
(Fotogramma)
Pubblicato il: 04/07/2019 13:51
Ingresso negato in Iran alla cantante britannica Joss Stone, impegnata dal 2014 in un tour mondiale di 200 tappe che si sarebbe dovuto concludere proprio nella Repubblica islamica. In un video postato sui social dall'Isola di Kish, la 32enne ha denunciato di essere stata "sottoposta a fermo" e poi "espulsa" dall'Iran.
La cantante ha spiegato su Instagram di essere a conoscenza che nel Paese è vietato alle donne esibirsi come soliste. "Comunque è sembrato che le autorità non si fidassero che non ci saremmo esibiti in uno spettacolo pubblico così ci hanno messo in quella che chiamano la 'lista nera'". "Dopo lunghe discussioni con i funzionari dell'immigrazione più amichevoli, affascinanti e accoglienti, è stata presa la decisione di sottoporci a fermo per la notte ed espellerci al mattino", ha aggiunto la cantante.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
So , our very last country on the list was Iran . We were aware there couldn't be a public concert as I am a woman and that is illegal in this country. Personally I don't fancy going to an Iranian prison nor am I trying to change the politics of the countries I visit nor do I wish to put other people in danger. However, it seems the authority's don't believe we wouldn't be playing a public show so they have popped us on what they call the ‘black list ‘ as we found out when we turned up to the immigration hall. After long discussions with the most friendly charming and welcoming immigration people the decision was made to detain us for the night and to deport us in the morning. Of course I was gutted. So close yet so far, this moment broke a little piece of my heart. Then I realised the silver lining was bright. I told them my story and explained my mission, to bring good feeling with what I have to give and show those who want to look, the positives of our globe. All with the understanding that public performance wasn't an option in this scenario. I still have to walk forward towards that goal some way some how. And of course music is my driver. Doesn't mean we have to brake any laws though. There is music everywhere. Even here, we just have to play by there rules and they have to believe we will. It's a trust thing. They were so kind to us, at one point I started to question it. The question whirled around my head, were they just luring is into a false sense of security so we would walk into our jail cells quietly with out a drama? Nope , these people are genuinely nice kind people that felt bad that they couldn't over ride the system. They didn't speak English so well so the translator Mohamed, who clearly had a lovely soul conveyed the message that they hoped we would go to embassy to sort it all out and come back, they were refusing us entry with a heavy heart and were so sorry. After Mo had left, the officers kept telling us sorry. They said sorry all the way through this process and kept saying this till we got on the plane they were sending us away on. We were the ones that should have been apologising for not having our correct paper work. The ball
L'Isola di Kish, come ha evidenziato la 'Bbc', si trova nel Golfo al largo della costa meridionale dell'Iran ed è l'unico luogo della Repubblica islamica che gli stranieri possono visitare senza il visto. La Stone ha precisato che i funzionari dell'immigrazione dell'aeroporto dell'isola l'hanno consigliata di rivolgersi all'ambasciata iraniana nel Regno Unito per "sistemare tutto e tornare".
All'inizio di questa settimana la cantante ha pubblicato alcune foto di quello che ha indicato essere un suo viaggio in Yemen, Paese devastato da quattro anni di guerra. La Stone ha affermato di aver ricevuto il permesso di esibirsi davanti a un pubblico di donne e uomini dal governatore della provincia di al-Mahra, che confina con l'Oman ed è lontana dagli scontri. La Libia è stata la 198esima tappa del suo tour mondiale.