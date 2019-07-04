Joss Stone trattenuta ed espulsa dall'Iran

(Fotogramma)

Ingresso negato in Iran alla cantante britannica Joss Stone, impegnata dal 2014 in un tour mondiale di 200 tappe che si sarebbe dovuto concludere proprio nella Repubblica islamica. In un video postato sui social dall'Isola di Kish, la 32enne ha denunciato di essere stata "sottoposta a fermo" e poi "espulsa" dall'Iran.



La cantante ha spiegato su Instagram di essere a conoscenza che nel Paese è vietato alle donne esibirsi come soliste. "Comunque è sembrato che le autorità non si fidassero che non ci saremmo esibiti in uno spettacolo pubblico così ci hanno messo in quella che chiamano la 'lista nera'". "Dopo lunghe discussioni con i funzionari dell'immigrazione più amichevoli, affascinanti e accoglienti, è stata presa la decisione di sottoporci a fermo per la notte ed espellerci al mattino", ha aggiunto la cantante.

L'Isola di Kish, come ha evidenziato la 'Bbc', si trova nel Golfo al largo della costa meridionale dell'Iran ed è l'unico luogo della Repubblica islamica che gli stranieri possono visitare senza il visto. La Stone ha precisato che i funzionari dell'immigrazione dell'aeroporto dell'isola l'hanno consigliata di rivolgersi all'ambasciata iraniana nel Regno Unito per "sistemare tutto e tornare".

All'inizio di questa settimana la cantante ha pubblicato alcune foto di quello che ha indicato essere un suo viaggio in Yemen, Paese devastato da quattro anni di guerra. La Stone ha affermato di aver ricevuto il permesso di esibirsi davanti a un pubblico di donne e uomini dal governatore della provincia di al-Mahra, che confina con l'Oman ed è lontana dagli scontri. La Libia è stata la 198esima tappa del suo tour mondiale.