Francis halts papal audiences in July

The Pope's general audiences will be suspended in July, while his only public engagement will be his weekly Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

The pontiff's general audiences will resume in August, while his daily morning mass at his residence at the Vatican's Santa hotel will resume in September after the summer break, the Vatican said.

Francis is due to visit Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay from 5-13 July.

Celebrating mass at St Peter's Basilica to mark the feast day of Rome's patron saints, Peter and Paul, on Monday, Francis asked pilgrims to pray for him during his Latin American trip.

"I ask all pilgrims to accompany me with their prayers," Francis said.