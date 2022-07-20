Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 20 Luglio 2022
comunicato stampa

Al Hamra releases standalone sea view villas for sale in phase 2 of Falcon Island

20 luglio 2022 | 11.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and investment firm in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE has announced the second phase of its exclusive island residential community project, Falcon Island, with standalone sea view villas at a starting price of AED6.2M.

This follows the successful sale of Phase 1, comprising two, three, and four-bedroom townhouses with prices starting from AED1.2M.  

Phase 2 has an inventory of 127 semi-attached townhouses with canal views and standalone sea view villas. Investors can benefit from flexible payment options, including upfront post-handover plans.

Falcon Island is located within the award-winning Al Hamra Village residential community, which falls in Ras Al Khaimah's growth corridor spanning from Al Jazeera Al Hamra to Al Marjan island.

Alongside ultra-chic architecture, open tranquil spaces, and unparalleled amenities, the design, and construction of Falcon Island residences will follow a conscious eco-friendly approach upholding the highest standards of energy efficiency, water conversation, and pollution control.

This will be accomplished through environmentally friendly initiatives like tapping solar power, leveraging certified green products, and low-emission materials. Each unit features dedicated charging stations for electric cars and buggies.

Construction is due to commence in September 2022 with completion in two years. 

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO, Al Hamra, said: "The strong international investor response to Phase 1 reflects on the quality of the offering, long-term returns assured by Falcon Island, and popularity of Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred destination for living and holidaying. We are confident of a similar response to Phase 2. This ambitious development is part of our strategic five-year roadmap, from 2023-2027, to drive sustained growth through projects in alignment with the vision to establish the Emirate as one of the leading investment, business, residential, and tourism destinations."

Among other significant highlights is the proximity to the world-class championship Al Hamra Golf Club and Al Hamra Marina and Yacht Club, featuring a ferry to and from the marina where you can park your boat and enjoy a ferry ride back home. Community amenities include swimming pools, a gym, a community centre, walking tracks, and a tennis court.

Ras Al Khaimah, one of the seven Emirates that form the UAE, is today the fastest-growing tourism and investment destination in the country.

For details: communications@alhamra or call 800 AL HAMRA. Video: Falcon Island

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862896/Falcon_Island_by_Al_Hamra.jpg

articoli
in Evidenza