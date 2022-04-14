Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 18:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:54 Porti: Sicilia, presentato documento programmazione strategica

17:51 Gas Russia, sondaggio 'Porta a Porta': "Da 65,3% ok a spegnere condizionatore"

17:47 Sondaggi politici, Pd-Fratelli d'Italia: testa a testa

17:37 Tra design e arte, torna 'Portopiccolo in fiore'

17:35 Covid oggi Italia, 64.951 contagi e 149 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

17:03 Ucraina, padre Taras da Kiev: "Via Crucis con donna ucraina e russa? Non è opportuno"

17:02 Ucraina, padre Taras da Kiev: Patriarca Kirill su guerra? Tanto assurdo da sembrare fake news"

16:57 Guerra Ucraina, Belgorod denuncia: "Bombe Kiev nella regione russa"

16:52 Tabacco: Gallinella (M5S): "Rinnovo firma Mipaaf-Philip Morris Italia impegno non comune nel settore"

16:50 Tabacco, Masiello: "Accordo Mipaaf-Philip Morris Italia ottima notizia per regioni tabacchicole"

16:49 Tabacco, Laureti: "Accordo Mipaaf-Philip Morris Italia passo per filiera più sostenibile"

16:45 Covid oggi Basilicata, 658 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 14 aprile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Albumedix and Valneva Expand Collaboration to Include Newly Approved Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

14 aprile 2022 | 14.53
LETTURA: 2 minuti

 

NOTTINGHAM, England, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valneva's inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001, including Albumedix´ Recombinant Human Albumin (rHA) as an essential component, received regulatory approval from MHRA on April 14th. This marks an expansion of the companies' existing collaboration and further validates the use of Albumedix Recombumin® rHA products in the manufacturing process and final formulation of critical vaccines. 

Albumedix Ltd. (´Albumedix´), a recognized global leader in Recombinant Human Albumin (rHA), specializing in the enablement of advanced therapies and biopharmaceuticals, today announces the expansion of its existing collaboration with Valneva SE (´Valneva´), a specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need.  

This announcement comes on the back of the recent approval of Valneva´s inactivated COVID-19 vaccine (VLA2001) by MHRA, for which Valneva signed an agreement in November 2021 with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses over 2 years, as well as announcing an advance purchase agreement with the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2021 for the supply of one million doses.  

Albumedix Recombumin® rHA is an essential component in VLA2001, used in the manufacturing process and final formulation of the vaccine. The companies began their collaboration with the inclusion of Recombumin® in Valneva's single-shot vaccine candidate against the mosquito-borne viral infection chikungunya, VLA1553, which successfully completed its pivotal Phase 3 trial in March 2022. Both companies are committed to producing safe, effective and scalable vaccines.  

Albumedix´ Chief Executive Officer, Jonas Skjødt Møller, reflects on the announcement; "We are excited to expand our relationship with a valued partner like Valneva, thereby continuing to leverage our long track record of supporting vaccine companies in their development of safe and scalable vaccines. In the last 2 years, it has been incredible to witness and partake in the monumental achievements realized by the life science industry through purpose-led collaborations like the one we share with Valneva."  

Valneva's Chief Operating Officer, Vincent Dequenne, added; "We wholeheartedly welcome the contribution that Albumedix is making to the manufacture of our newly approved inactivated, whole virus COVID-19 vaccine – the first of its kind developed in Europe. Our collaboration is enabling the development of vaccines to address significant unmet medical need, including this differentiated COVID-19 vaccine option for populations and physicians who need it."  

Albumin is an established enabler of advanced therapies and biopharmaceuticals and the properties of Recombumin® are shown to be beneficial across a broad range of vaccine modalities. Consequently, Albumedix´ rHA´s are already included in a range of vaccine candidates in clinical development and marketed vaccines, resulting in more than 210 million safe injections with Recombumin®. 

About: 

For further information about Albumedix or Recombumin®, please visit Albumedix website: www.albumedix.com  

For further information about Valneva or VLA2001, please visit Valneva´s website: www.valneva.com 

For media enquiries, please contact:  

Poula Maltha Krogh, Director of Market Development & Communication, BD@albumedix.com   

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1797317/Albumedix_Valneva.jpg

 

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Salute_E_Benessere Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Economia_E_Finanza Alimentazione Chimica_E_Farmacia Valneva Expand Collaboration Newly Approved Inactivated COVID 19 Vaccine Albumexid vaccine
Vedi anche
News to go
Le colombe pasquali finiscono all'Antitrust
News to go
Ucraina, Putin: "Ora non c'è possibilità di sostituire gas Russia"
News to go
Covid, "flop quarta dose a immunocompromessi": report Gimbe
News to go
Covid e vacanze Pasqua, Green pass e mascherine: cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Multe Pos, quando scatteranno e come funzioneranno sanzioni
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Regno Unito, inflazione ai massimi da 30 anni
News to go
Mafia, maxi confisca a Palermo
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 13 aprile
News to go
Treviso, sequestrati 82mila litri gasolio di contrabbando e 7 denunce
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, appello Vescovi europei per 'cessate il fuoco' pasquale
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa prima rata da 21 miliardi all'Italia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza