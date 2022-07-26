Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 26 Luglio 2022
ALCHEMY PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES POTENTIAL FOR COMBINATION OF THE PINNACLE PENTHOUSE AND THE 49TH FLOOR UNITS AT THE WOOLWORTH TOWER RESIDENCES

The Pinnacle Penthouse and the 49th Floor Residence List for $59 Million 

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woolworth Tower Residences, a collection of 32 residences atop the iconic Woolworth Building in Lower Manhattan developed by Alchemy Properties, will offer an unprecedented opportunity to combine the two remaining units that crown the iconic Woolworth Building. The sprawling combination, priced at $59 million, comprises of The Pinnacle Penthouse and the 49th floor just below it. The potential combination would total 12,131 interior square feet with a 408 square foot observatory terrace located 727 feet in the air.

The Woolworth Building was commissioned by Frank W. Woolworth, pioneer of the five-and-dime stores, and designed by architect Cass Gilbert. It was the tallest building in the world when completed in 1913. From the building's opening until 1941, an estimated 300,000 people per year visited the crown to look out the observatory. Now for the first time since its closure, the observatory is available for the future buyer of The Pinnacle with modern additions, including over 125 Landmarks Preservation Commission-approved new windows, ceiling heights that reach over 24 feet, private elevator, and unparalleled 360-degree views of New York City.

"The Pinnacle Penthouse and 49th floor residences are the last remaining units for sale at The Woolworth Tower Residences. Together they occupy the crown of the building, which is an iconic piece of history. This combination allows buyers the unique opportunity to fully customize over 12,000 square feet of space," explained Kenneth Horn, President and Founder of Alchemy Properties.

Developer Alchemy Properties transformed the top of the building into a special residential offering reimagined with exquisite finishes designed by Thierry W Despont, who is known for his work on the restoration of the Statue of Liberty. Alchemy Properties restored original details to reflect the building's glory days while simultaneously updating residences with modern-day conveniences and amenities. Buyers have access to a private residential lobby with details including coffered ceiling that was relocated from Frank W. Woolworth's private office; the Gilbert Lounge and entertaining area; wine cellar and tasting room; modern fitness center; and fifty-foot lap pool.

Sales are handled by Alchemy Properties and Sotheby's International Realty, led by Stan Ponte and Joshua Judge.

For more information, please visit https://woolworthpinnaclepenthouse.com

Media Contact: Alyssa Maltese, amaltese@optimistconsulting.com

 

in Evidenza