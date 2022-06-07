Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 07 Giugno 2022
Aggiornato: 06:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

23:40 Scala, squilla un telefonino e Chailly ferma il concerto

22:41 Legge Bacchelli per lo scrittore Aldo Nove

21:20 Usa ordinano sequestro di due aerei di Abramovich

21:10 Ucraina, Russia allarga lista nera Usa: c'è anche Yellen

20:55 SuperEnalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 6 giugno

20:26 Ucraina, Zelensky: "Né io né Kuleba invitati ad Ankara l'8 giugno"

20:14 I Boomdabash in duetto con Annalisa, è 'Tropicana'

20:01 Governo, Salvini: "Mai più con il Pd, passano tempo a insultare"

19:56 Ucraina, due profughe morte nell'incidente ferroviario in Baviera

19:43 Ucraina, il premier Smihal: "presto una legge per dare ad inglese status di lingua commerciale"

19:42 Renzi lancia 'area Draghi' ma è subito scontro con Calenda

19:20 Depistaggio Borsellino: "Scarantino calunniatore", a luglio la sentenza

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

ALE Device introduces a high-end 5-inch IPS SIP DeskPhone with built-in 2.5/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

07 giugno 2022 | 05.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise M8 DeskPhone: more than a phone

SHANGHAI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALE China Co., Ltd, a leader in audio technology for the global landline phone market, trading under the name of ALE Device, is introducing a high-end SIP DeskPhone under its Myriad series – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise M8. The new phone represents a major milestone in ALE Devices made for the open SIP market and is designed help business people stay connected and productive anywhere, anytime.

The M8 DeskPhone was built for new ways of working and living. It has a wealth of connectivity options enabling it to synchronise with multi-media devices. Freed from the confines of a fixed workstation, it can meet the needs of dynamic business connections. Its industry-leading audio and newly adopted technologies guarantee a new experience in audio, design, speed and performance for the end user.

Key features

The M8 DeskPhone is flexible enough to keep up with users in dynamic working scenarios, including in an open-plan office, meeting room or at home. It can be used as a conventional DeskPhone, delivering up-to-the-minute audio, or it can replace a suite of conferencing equipment and operate as a conference phone or speaker in a meeting room. People can even use it to listen to music during their downtime.

Visit the website to find out more about the M8 DeskPhone.

About ALE Device

ALE China Co., Ltd, operating under the "ALE Device" trade name, is an audio technology expert in the global DeskPhone market designing and marketing communication devices for enterprises. The company focuses on innovative technologies to develop a wide range of enterprise communication devices such as SIP phones, headsets, audio and video equipment for Unified Communications. These products can be integrated into a variety of solutions with simple provisioning tools, in a cost-effective, secure and flexible manner.

Visit our website for more information: www.aledevice.com 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833054/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN79543 en US ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza high end 5 inch IPS SIP DeskPhone Aviazione Leggera dell'Esercito end Alcatel Lucent Enterprise M8
Vedi anche
News to go
Caro gasolio, stop dei pescherecci in Sicilia
News to go
Referendum, Calderoli: "Draghi inviti ad andare a votare"
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, le città dove si vive meglio
News to go
Ucraina, Russia: "Spazio aereo chiuso a Lavrov atto ostile"
News to go
Estate 2022, Confcommercio: "Mancano i bagnini"
News to go
6 giugno 1944, lo sbarco in Normandia
News to go
Crisi del grano, verso un corridoio da Odessa
News to go
Giubileo di platino, regina Elisabetta "commossa e onorata"
News to go
Ucraina, l'attacco dell'Ambasciata russa in Italia
News to go
Kazakistan, sì alla riforma costituzionale
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime notizie e news di oggi sulla guerra
News to go
Tortona, scoperta discarica di rifiuti speciali vicino allo Scrivia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza