Martedì 02 Febbraio 2021
Aggiornato: 13:06
Alexa Hergenröther joins Novihum Technologies' Advisory Board

02 febbraio 2021 | 08.05
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DORTMUND, Germany, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing AgTech start-up Novihum Technologies is pleased to announce Alexa Hergenröther, former managing director of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, as a new member of its Advisory Board. She joined Novihum Technologies on December 1, 2020.

Alexa Hergenröther, former Managing Director of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH joins the Novihum Technologies’ Advisory Board – Photo: Private

"We are excited to welcome Alexa to Novihum Technologies," says Chairman of the Advisory Board Rolf Nagel. "She brings years of business and management experience in the agricultural and fertilizer industry. She has the contacts and the rapport that will help Novihum accelerate its growth path to improving soils and agricultural productivity worldwide."

CEO André Moreira says: "Alexa brings a fantastically deep understanding of the business and the challenges facing farmers, as for instance climate change and new fertilizer regulations in Europe. We look forward to working with her and together bringing our company to the next level."

Alexa Hergenröther holds a degree in business administration. She started her career at Deloitte Germany in 1997 and joined K+S Group in 2002. Until recently she was Managing Director of K+S Minerals and Agriculture GmbH, Western Europe's largest potash producer and among the top five worldwide. She says: "After years of consolidation and cost-cutting efforts, the fertilizer industry needs to look into the future. Farmers are requesting answers to their increasing challenges deriving from the ongoing climate change, the necessary reduction of Nitrous Oxide emissions and new fertilizer regulations. The fertilizer industry has now to bring innovations to farmers that go beyond the classical nutrient management systems. I am excited to be part of Novihum Technologies and to help scaling up this world-class soil innovation."

About Novihum Technologies

Novihum Technologies produces and markets NOVIHUM® soil enhancement products. NOVIHUM increases soil fertility by adding high-value organic matter to the soil. The humic components are released slowly, do not leach or run off and remain in the soil for years. The products are produced in a highly efficient and environmentally friendly process. To learn more visit www.novihum.com.

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

ContactMarie DickhutWeidenstraße 70-7244147 DortmundT: +49 231 98 681 487Mail: info@novihum.de

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430581/Novihum_Alexa_Hergenroether.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1430580/Novihum_Soil_Heart.jpg

 

With NOVIHUM, fertilizer consumption and CO2 emissions can be reduced in agriculture and horticulture – Photo: Novihum Technologies GmbH

