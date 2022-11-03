Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:56
comunicato stampa

Alimentiv, Summit Clinical Research Announce Collaboration to drive Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Clinical Trials

03 novembre 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

LONDON, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alimentiv Inc. ("Alimentiv") and Summit Clinical Research, LLC ("Summit") today announced a strategic alliance to drive Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drug development programs forward faster and more efficiently. NASH is a growing global epidemic with no approved treatments. There are over 100 drugs in clinical development (Fraile et al., 2021). Current challenges include optimizing end-point assessment, minimizing screen failures, and improving recruitment rates for this often-asymptomatic disease.

Summit and Alimentiv have complementary skills and experience, and this collaboration will enhance the delivery of clinical trials in NASH. Summit, a leading Integrated Research Organization with a focus on driving recruitment and delivering high-quality data through its site network, will work together with Alimentiv, a leading gastroenterology (GI) focused global clinical trial and central image management provider, inclusive of liver biopsy assessment, with a commitment to driving drug development forward in collaboration with its pharma, biotech, and academic sponsors.

"Collaborating with Summit allows us to deliver on our promise to transform human health for NASH patients by powering the growing number of NASH compounds through the development pathway more quickly and efficiently," said Hershell Thompson, Chief Clinical Solutions Officer at Alimentiv.

"Summit has deep interests in providing innovative support for the efficient execution of clinical trials in the area of NASH. Through this collaboration with Alimentiv, we can further this objective for trial sponsors and participating sites," said Gail Hinkson, President at Summit Clinical Research.

This strategic alliance will facilitate Alimentiv's and Summit's continued leadership in GI Clinical Trials through improved clinical trial design, faster and more efficient recruitment, reduced screen failure rates, improved patient experience, and knowledgeable teams overseeing all aspects of the trial.

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) is a progressive form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), characterized by chronic inflammation and accumulation of fat in the liver. Affecting an estimated 35 M people globally, NASH is the most common chronic liver condition in Western populations, with patient numbers continuing to rise. Untreated NASH may lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer. The market for NASH therapies is expected to rise to $27.2 B in 2029. Despite the unmet clinical need and attractive commercial opportunity, there are currently no FDA-approved therapies for this disease. Several therapeutic agents targeting different metabolic pathways are currently in clinical development.

Alimentiv is a global gastroenterology-focused contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trials, central image management, precision medicine, and real-world evidence services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Headquartered in London, Ontario, Alimentiv employs more than 500 people across its operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The organization's unique model combines the efforts of internationally recognized academic researchers and operational experts to offer integrated solutions to customers. Over the past 20 years, Alimentiv has become a recognized expert in clinical trial design, central image management solutions, outcome measure development, and precision medicine for drug development in GI. Today, Alimentiv provides services in more than 50 countries worldwide, collaborates with leading universities and academic institutions across the globe, and works with many leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations to bring new and improved treatment options to patients. Alimentiv is committed to investment in medical research and development, focusing on identifying barriers to drug development and pursuing solutions that advance GI research. The research findings are operationalized into an efficient clinical trial methodology for clients that aligns with emerging regulatory standards. In collaboration with leading experts, Alimentiv has pioneered the development, validation, and standardization of outcome measures and technology, shaping the evolving clinical trial landscape for multiple indications and providing meaningful long-term consequences for patients, their treatment, and society. For more information, visit: www.alimentiv.com

Summit is a leading Integrated Research Organization focusing on Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) clinical trials. Through an innovative approach and the use of disruptive technologies, Summit delivers a full spectrum of study enrollment and site enrichment services to sites and scientific expertise to sponsors. With corporate offices in San Antonio, Texas, Summit brings together over 100 experienced clinical trial sites across the United States, Europe, and Latin America to execute clinical trials rapidly and with high-quality data. For more information, visit https://summitclinicalresearch.com/ 

Contact: Fern Livingstone, Tel: 519.639.3205, Email: fern.livingstone@alimentiv.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936440/Alimentiv_Inc__Alimentiv__Summit_Clinical_Research_Announce_Coll.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alimentiv-summit-clinical-research-announce-collaboration-to-drive-non-alcoholic-steatohepatitis-nash-clinical-trials-301666758.html

in Evidenza