Alithea Genomics Launches BRB-Seq Kits for High-Throughput RNA-Seq of Tissue, Cells and Blood Samples

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alithea Genomics, a rapidly growing player in the transcriptomics field, has announced today the launch of its first MERCURIUS BRB-seq kits, which enable high-throughput and cost-efficient RNA-seq library preparation from a wide range of RNA samples.

BRB-seq is Alithea's flagship technology and is based on early sample barcoding and pooling. With BRB-seq, right after the initial reverse transcription reaction, hundreds of RNA samples can be processed in one single tube. This translates into a significant reduction of reagents and manual effort involved in the overall workflow.

The MERCURIUS BRB-seq kits provide an optimized set of barcodes, which ensure uniform and reproducible data generation from a large number of samples.

Moreover, the newly launched BRB-seq kits are also optimized for RNA samples from various tissue types. In addition to standard purified RNA, the BRB-seq kits are also compatible with cell lysates (i.e. no need for RNA extraction) and for blood RNA samples (i.e. globin depletion is integrated in the BRB-seq workflow).

"We are particularly proud of our first kits, especially after a successful beta-testing period with early adopters" said Daniel Alpern, CTO at Alithea Genomics. "BRB-seq has already proved itself an empowering solution for several users and now, through our kits, we want to make easy and convenient for anyone to adopt this new technology".

More information can be requested at info@alitheagenomics.com or visiting https://www.alitheagenomics.com/contact

About Alithea Genomics

Founded in 2020, Alithea Genomics SA is a rapidly growing provider of high-throughput RNA-seq services, kits and bioinformatic solutions. Alithea's products are ideal for large-scale transcriptomics studies such as biomarker discovery, antibody development and drug screening. In addition to human health, BRB-seq can easily be applied to model organisms, plants and in-vitro models.

Alithea Genomics is a privately held company based in Lausanne (Switzerland) and is currently shipping its kits directly and worldwide. For more information about Alithea Genomics, visit https://www.alitheagenomics.com/

Contact: Riccardo Dainese, CEO, riccardo.dainese@alitheagenomics.com, +41 788 30 31 39

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603362/Alithea_Genomics_Logo.jpg