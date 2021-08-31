Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Agosto 2021
Aggiornato: 13:56
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:49 Vaccino Sputnik, stop in Slovacchia: "Nessuno lo vuole"

13:39 Paralimpiadi Tokyo, Jessica Long conquista la sua 26esima medaglia

13:18 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 31 agosto

13:15 Manifestazione pro-vax annullata, Calenda: "No adesioni altri candidati, peccato"

13:08 "Vuole uccidere mamma, fermate papà": polizia scongiura tragedia

12:58 Tim taglia il 'porca pu..ena' di Banfi, vittoria Moige sullo spot tv

12:46 Pisa, edificio crolla dopo esplosione: un ferito

12:39 Covid, Piervincenzi: "No vax come i boss"

12:34 Covid oggi Veneto, 583 contagi e 3 morti: bollettino 31 agosto

12:26 Stangata d'autunno, + 645 euro a famiglia: prezzi in aumento e rincari

12:25 Juventus, Kean torna bianconero: è ufficiale, le cifre

12:18 Afghanistan, il generale Donahue ultimo soldato a lasciare Kabul

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alithea Genomics Launches BRB-Seq Kits for High-Throughput RNA-Seq of Tissue, Cells and Blood Samples

31 agosto 2021 | 13.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alithea Genomics, a rapidly growing player in the transcriptomics field, has announced today the launch of its first MERCURIUS BRB-seq kits, which enable high-throughput and cost-efficient RNA-seq library preparation from a wide range of RNA samples.

 

 

BRB-seq is Alithea's flagship technology and is based on early sample barcoding and pooling. With BRB-seq, right after the initial reverse transcription reaction, hundreds of RNA samples can be processed in one single tube. This translates into a significant reduction of reagents and manual effort involved in the overall workflow.

The MERCURIUS BRB-seq kits provide an optimized set of barcodes, which ensure uniform and reproducible data generation from a large number of samples. 

Moreover, the newly launched BRB-seq kits are also optimized for RNA samples from various tissue types. In addition to standard purified RNA, the BRB-seq kits are also compatible with cell lysates (i.e. no need for RNA extraction) and for blood RNA samples (i.e. globin depletion is integrated in the BRB-seq workflow).

"We are particularly proud of our first kits, especially after a successful beta-testing period with early adopters" said Daniel Alpern, CTO at Alithea Genomics. "BRB-seq has already proved itself an empowering solution for several users and now, through our kits, we want to make easy and convenient for anyone to adopt this new technology".

More information can be requested at info@alitheagenomics.com or visiting https://www.alitheagenomics.com/contact

About Alithea Genomics

Founded in 2020, Alithea Genomics SA is a rapidly growing provider of high-throughput RNA-seq services, kits and bioinformatic solutions. Alithea's products are ideal for large-scale transcriptomics studies such as biomarker discovery, antibody development and drug screening. In addition to human health, BRB-seq can easily be applied to model organisms, plants and in-vitro models.

Alithea Genomics is a privately held company based in Lausanne (Switzerland) and is currently shipping its kits directly and worldwide. For more information about Alithea Genomics, visit https://www.alitheagenomics.com/

 

Contact: Riccardo Dainese, CEO, riccardo.dainese@alitheagenomics.com, +41 788 30 31 39

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1603362/Alithea_Genomics_Logo.jpg

 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cost efficient RNA RNA samples RNA acido ribonucleico
Vedi anche
News to go
Green pass Italia, da domani obbligatorio anche sui treni
News to go
Afghanistan, Usa si ritirano dopo 20 anni
News to go
Covid, anche i cani possono infettarsi: cosa dice l'Iss
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino del 30 agosto
News to go
Covid, sospesi 200 infermieri non vaccinati
News to go
Torino, palazzina crollata: oggi i funerali del bimbo morto
News to go
Afghanistan, vertice straordinario G7-Ue-Nato
News to go
Scuola, Codacons: "Ricorso al Tar contro obbligo green pass per docenti e personale"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Da qui a dicembre Europa rischia altri 236mila morti"
News to go
Alitalia, Ita punta a chiudere candidature per nuove assunzioni
News to go
Paralimpiadi Tokyo, oro e record del mondo per Gilli
News to go
Afghanistan, Mattarella: "Sconcertante no ad accoglienza di alcuni politici europei"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza