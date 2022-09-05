Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:28
comunicato stampa

All 42Gears Products Compatible with Android 13

05 settembre 2022 | 13.46
LETTURA: 2 minuti

42Gears customers can continue to manage their upgraded Android devices using its MDM suite

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the recent release of Google's Android 13, 42Gears has modified its offering so IT admins using SureMDM, 42Gears' flagship mobile device management solution, can continue to secure, monitor, and manage newly-updated Android devices easily.

The latest Android version, also called Android Tiramisu, comes with significant refinements following Android 12's big redesign. The source code is available on AOSP, so developers can now make their builds compatible with the most recent version of Android.

"Most of our products, including SureMDM, SureLock, SureFox, and SureVideo are fully compatible with Android 13. We've also introduced some changes in them while upgrading our products to support the new Android version," said Prakash Gupta, co-founder and COO of 42Gears Mobility Systems.

According to 42Gears, businesses that decide to upgrade to Android 13 will find that:

"Given that businesses are adopting either fully remote or hybrid work environments, they need to invest in a robust and reliable device management tool now more than ever. By providing support for Android 13 early on, our objective is to make our MDM platform extremely practical and compatible - one that can take the pain out of Android device management," reiterated Prakash.

To learn more about 42Gears' zero-day support for Android 13, please click here.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leading UEM solution provider, offering SaaS and on-premise solutions to secure, monitor, and manage business endpoints built on Android, iOS, iPadOS, Windows, macOS, Wear OS, VR, IoT, and Linux platforms. 42Gears products are used in various industries and trusted by over 18,000 customers in more than 115 countries. For more information, please visit https://www.42gears.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/517153/42Gears_Mobility_Systems_Logo.jpg

