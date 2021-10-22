Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 22 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:48
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:41 Open Arms, al via domani il processo a Salvini

12:37 Tirrenia, Putti: "Stupisce l'iniziativa dei commissari"

12:31 live Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 22 ottobre

12:25 Covid oggi Veneto, 384 contagi: bollettino 22 ottobre

12:16 X Factor 2021, la gara può iniziare: chi sono i 12 protagonisti

12:11 Rivoluzione tecnologie quantistiche, l'Europa studia i laser del futuro

12:04 'Sic', il documentario su Marco Simoncelli a 10 anni dalla morte

11:52 Vaccino covid, Altems: "In Lombardia copertura più alta, Bolzano ultima"

11:33 Covid oggi Russia, 1.064 morti e 37.141 contagi

11:28 Covid oggi Germania, 19.572 contagi e 116 morti

11:26 Rottamazione cartelle, pagamenti, rate: ecco le Faq

11:20 Terza dose vaccino, Ricciardi: "A tutti, subito a chi ha fatto J&J"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

All New GS4 and GA6 Grace the Side of the Burj Khalifa

22 ottobre 2021 | 12.18
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC MOTOR is excited to announce the imminent release of the All New GS4 and All New GA6 in the Middle East. On October 20, GAC MOTOR's GO AND CHANGE video commercial was displayed on Dubai's Burj Khalifa in honor of the new models' launch.

On October 21 in Saudi Arabia, these powerful vehicles are available for order and will soon become available in the UAE and Kuwait.

The All New GS4

The redesigned exterior features a sculpted light & shadow design concept, as well as the 'floating' roof design, making the car sportier without compromising on comfort.

Inside, materials have been upgraded for supreme comfort, with higher quality seating materials, a huge 1570mm of cabin space and new dual-screen dashboard display.

Under the hood is a substantial 270T engine, as well as BOSCH E-turbo technology and All-Round Silent Design (ASD) which deliver a smooth yet powerful and highly responsive driving experience.

Advanced safety features including intelligent driving assist systems, top of the range airbags and a high-strength steel safety car body also make the All New GS4 a solid choice as a family car.

The All New GA6

The upgraded All New GA6 sedan also features a sleek new design, with a sweeping single shoulder line which traverses the entire length of the car. Continuous LED rear lights and a unified front display also breathe new life into its appearance.

Inside, materials and technology have all been upgraded. Passengers will also find it has a lot of legroom and plenty of storage space, with many clever compartments and a trunk volume of up to 500L.

The All New GA6 introduces users to the future of driving with GAC MOTOR's L2 Autopilot System. The system optimizes driving by suggesting lane changes and making adjustments according to traffic; it will soon be available in the Middle East market.

Launching these two new models is an important part of the ongoing development of GAC MOTOR into a strong international brand.

The spirit of Chinese craftsmanship is carried through all GAC MOTOR vehicles. GAC MOTOR is confident that the release of the high-performance All New GS4 and All New GA6 will support strong brand growth in this key overseas market, helping to create a better mobile life for customers around the world.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667560/video.mp4  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
GAC motor GAC MOTOR's GO AND CHANGE was displayed Medio Oriente
Vedi anche
X Factor 2021, gIANMARIA conquista Emma con 'Mio fratello è figlio unico'
X Factor 2021, Erio emoziona Manuel Agnelli
News to go
Covid, Rt e incidenza in lieve aumento: monitoraggio Iss
News to go
Tragedia sul set di 'Rust', Alec Baldwin spara e uccide direttrice fotografia
News to go
Modena, Nas sequestra 20 tonnellate di carne
News to go
Covid, allarme Oms: "Pandemia avanti per tutto il 2022"
News to go
Password vecchia e condivisa con gli amici, lo studio su giovani e web
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Taxi in sciopero il 22 ottobre
News to go
Conti pubblici, Franco: "Fase picco debito per pandemia superata"
News to go
Roma, Gualtieri si insedia in Campidoglio
News to go
Como, trasportava 700mila euro nascosti in auto: denunciato operaio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza