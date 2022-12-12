Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 01:01
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:28 Pistoia, trovato morto nel bosco: fermato il figlio

00:02 Ucraina, Russia sta finendo i missili. Zelensky: "Ma può colpire ancora"

00:00 Qatargate, Metsola: "Provo furia, rabbia e dolore"

22:56 E' morto Angelo Badalamenti, firmò colonna sonora di Twin Peaks

21:47 Morto il 're delle sigle dei cartoni', da Mazinga a Jeeg Robot

21:32 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia oltre il 30% e cresce M5S

21:15 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 12 dicembre 2022

20:27 Meloni al G7: "Pieno sostegno a Ucraina, avanti con sanzioni contro Russia"

19:54 Multe proporzionali al reddito? Il problema per ora è farle pagare

18:58 Il Papa scrive ai capi di Stato: "Clemenza" per i detenuti in vista di Natale

18:46 Volano i prezzi delle case in montagna, Cortina la più cara ma è boom a Livigno

18:45 Covid legato a tachicardia, rari casi dopo vaccino: lo studio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

All-Star Developer and Cast Reveal Redemption Reapers, a Dark Fantasy Tactical RPG

12 dicembre 2022 | 16.31
LETTURA: 3 minuti

ENDER LILIES Team Pairs with TRPG Vets for their Sophomore Title, Coming in Feb 2023

TOKYO, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redemption Reapers, the dark fantasy tactical RPG developed by Adglobe and published by Binary Haze Interactive (ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights,), sneaks into striking distance and prepares for launch on Steam for Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in February 2023.  

Redemption Reapers is being brought to life by industry luminaries, including tactical RPG veteran Masayuki Horikawa (Fire Emblem series director and scenario/level designer; Kingdom Hearts III planning), as well as a star-studded voice cast featuring Kyle McCarley (13 Sentinels: Aegis of Ruin, NieR: Automata), Allegra Clark (Apex Legends, Dragon Age: Inquisition), David Lodge (Persona 5, Final Fantasy XV), and Lucien Dodge (Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel series).

Hope fades across the land following the sudden appearance of the ruthless Mort armies. Efficient as they are brutal, the macabre forces descend upon civilizations, leaving destruction in the wake of their nightly raids. As entire nations fall to the Mort onslaught, the Ashen Hawk Brigade, a contingent of mercenaries specializing in surprise tactics, band together to fight back against the invading legions.

Lead the Ashen Hawk Brigade in tactical skirmishes on 3D maps. Employ strategic moves, directing units across the battlefield before issuing commands to attack, defend, or deploy skills during each turn. Overcome seemingly insurmountable odds by mastering sneak attacks for extra damage or powerful combo strikes from multiple Brigade members.

Ensure each Brigade member is fit for the trials ahead by outfitting the party with powerful gear. Turn hard-earned spoils of victory into resources for crafting mighty weapons and armor. Upgrade skills to unlock combat abilities capable of turning a ragtag troop of underdogs into courageous champions.

Carve through the Mort and uncover a gripping, mature story of wartime struggles. Witness powerful moments unfold between members of the Brigade during fully voiced cutscenes as fighters learn more about their allies and the world around them. Guide the Ashen Hawk Brigade's rise from obscurity to folk heroes as members grapple with their dark past as a deadly – and despised – organization dubbed "Faithless Reapers."

"Following the success of ENDER LILIES, we aimed to approach a new genre ideal for sharing our love of dark fantasy stories," said Hiroyuki Kobayashi, CEO, Binary Haze Interactive. "Redemption Reapers' tactical RPG combat and emotional storytelling combine for a memorable experience we cannot wait to share with the world in early 2023."

Redemption Reapers will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam for Windows PC in February 2023 with Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Chinese (Simplified & Traditional), and Korean-language support for subtitles and voiceover for English and Japanese.

For more information, please visit the Redemption Reapers website, follow Binary Haze Interactive on Twitter/Youtube, and wishlist the game on Steam today.

About Binary Haze Interactive

Binary Haze Interactive, founded in 2020 by Hiroyuki Kobayashi, is a production and publishing company located in Tokyo, Japan, and a sister company of Adglobe, a Japanese information technology, video game, and 3D production house with global reach and an office in Montreal. Starting with ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights, Binary Haze will publish games from its sister companies with a focus on atmospheric settings for major consoles and PC.

Media Contact

Tomotaka Motoyoshi | Shinemon Kinoshita

Binary Haze Interactive

tmotoyoshi@bhaze.com | skinoshita@bhaze.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1963305/ET_KeyVisual_En.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/all-star-developer-and-cast-reveal-redemption-reapers-a-dark-fantasy-tactical-rpg-301700064.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza team Pairs cast Reveal redemption Reapers squadra team
Vedi anche
News to go
Pnrr e potenziamento asili nido, strigliata Corte dei Conti su ritardi
News to go
Pa, sindacati: "Da Calderone impegno su indennità amministrazione"
News to go
Qatargate, il Paese del Golfo respinge qualunque coinvolgimento
News to go
Migranti, Tajani a vertice ministri Esteri Ue: "Lavoriamo a piano per Africa"
News to go
Caro energia, von der Leyen: "Prepariamoci per prossimo inverno"
News to go
Mutui, Bankitalia: a ottobre tassi salgono al 3,23%
News to go
Mondiali Qatar 2022, Orsato arbitro della semifinale Argentina-Croazia
News to go
Giustizia, Nordio:"La legge Severino va cambiata"
News to go
Natale, Gdf sequestra migliaia di articoli natalizi non sicuri
News to go
Spazio, missione compiuta per Artemis 1
News to go
Sparatoria Roma, Procura contesta premeditazione
News to go
Ucraina, Ue cerca accordo su nuove sanzioni contro Russia
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza