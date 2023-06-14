Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 05:41
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Berlusconi, oggi i funerali di Stato nel Duomo di Milano

23:27 Berlusconi, Augias: "Lutto nazionale non va bene"

22:49 E' morto lo scrittore Cormac McCarthy, autore di Non è un paese per vecchi

22:21 Amber Heard al Taormina Film Fest

22:06 Berlusconi, il saluto dei tifosi della Curva Sud del Milan - Video

21:53 Superenalotto, numeri estrazione vincente oggi 13 giugno 2023

21:19 Berlusconi, Travaglio: "Lutto nazionale per impazzimento collettivo"

21:07 Berlusconi, sondaggi politici: Forza Italia sale

20:31 Trump incriminato per documenti sottratti, si dichiara non colpevole

19:57 Berlusconi, Meloni ad Arcore con Salvini e La Russa - Video

19:12 Berlusconi 'salva' ancora casse Forza Italia, malumori per ratifica nomine

18:54 Jacobs, ancora problemi: costretto a saltare gli Europei di atletica a squadre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Allion Labs Appointed as Authorized Vendor Test Lab for OpenSync Certification

14 giugno 2023 | 05.41
LETTURA: 3 minuti

TAIPEI, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allion Labs, a renowned technology testing and certification company, is proud to announce its new designation as an Authorized Vendor Test Lab (AVL) for OpenSync® certification. Through this strategic partnership Allion and Plume® will provide Allion customers efficient integration for rapid deployment of Plume's innovative cloud-based platform for connected home services – expediting time to market.

Plume Design, Inc., a global leader in intelligent Wi-Fi and smart home services, has chosen Allion as a Plume-trusted partner to expand Plume's certification program. Allion's extensive experience in testing and validating cutting-edge technologies, coupled with Allion's state-of-the-art facilities and expert engineers, make Allion an ideal fit for the rigorous requirements of OpenSync certification.

As an AVL for OpenSync certification, Allion will provide comprehensive testing services to manufacturers seeking OpenSync certification for their Wi-Fi systems and connected devices. By leveraging their advanced testing methodologies and industry-leading equipment, Allion is committed to ensuring that Plume-certified products meet the highest standards of performance, reliability, and interoperability.

"Allion is thrilled to be appointed as an AVL for OpenSync certification," said Robert Yao, President of Allion-USA." This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering exceptional testing and certification services to the technology industry. By working closely with Plume, we will play a key role in ensuring the success and seamless integration of their intelligent Wi-Fi and smart home services."

OpenSync certification offers manufacturers the opportunity to differentiate their products in the market by showcasing their compatibility with Plume's innovative platform. Certified products will benefit from the industry-leading features of the Plume cloud, such as AI-driven optimization, advanced cybersecurity, and personalized home services. This collaboration between Allion and Plume will empower manufacturers to create connected home solutions that deliver delightful user experiences.

"By partnering with Allion, we are confident that we have found a reliable and capable AVL to support our certification program," said Alain Shen, Director of Business Development - OpenSync. " Allion's proven track record in testing and certification, combined with their expertise in emerging technologies, makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow and expand our ecosystem of Plume-certified products."

Manufacturers interested in OpenSync certification can now access Allion's specialized testing services to ensure their products meet Plume's stringent requirements for certification. With Allion's state-of-the-art laboratories and dedicated engineers, manufacturers can accelerate their time to market and gain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving connected home industry.

About Allion

Allion is a leading technology testing and certification company dedicated to enabling digital innovation. With more than 30 years of experience, Allion provides comprehensive testing, validation, and consulting services to ensure the quality, performance, and interoperability of various technology products. Allion's extensive expertise covers a wide range of domains, including wireless communication, IoT, automotive, audio and video, and more. For more information, visit www.allion.com.

About OpenSync:

Deployed widely by leading CSPs globally, OpenSync is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, open-source software defined networking framework that enables the curation, delivery, management, support, and operation of residential and small business services at scale. OpenSync creates a secure, open, and unified services and data ecosystem with over 2.5 billion devices managed to date. In addition to native deployment, OpenSync can be implemented over RDK and OpenWRT. With OpenSync, CPE and device ecosystem partners gain detailed performance analytics, broad visibility, and extensive insights.

For more information, visit: http://www.opensync.io/

Follow OpenSync at: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/connect2opensync/

Plume and OpenSync are registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allion-labs-appointed-as-authorized-vendor-test-lab-for-opensync-certification-301850300.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN27360 en US ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza as an Authorized Vendor Test Lab partnership Allion Appointed as Authorized Vendor Test Lab as
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa ricoverato al Gemelli, Vaticano: "Controlli ematochimici regolari"
News to go
Pallavolo, Nations League: domani le azzurre debuttano a Hong Kong
News to go
Droga, a Bari sequestrato un quintale di hashish
News to go
Imu 2023, 16 giungo scade la prima rata
News to go
Trump a Miami, oggi in Tribunale per processo su documenti riservati
News to go
Bimba scomparsa a Firenze, ricerche senza sosta
News to go
Ancora maltempo sull'Italia, previsioni meteo dei prossimi giorni
News to go
Tre milioni di italiani chiedono aiuto per mangiare: chi sono i nuovi poveri
News to go
Berlusconi, funerali domani nel Duomo di Milano
News to go
Ucraina, ultime notizie: bombe russe su Kryvyi Rih
News to go
Addio a Francesco Nuti, l'attore malato da tempo è morto a 68 anni
News to go
Berlusconi, mercoledì funerali di Stato nel Duomo di Milano
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza