Giovedì 08 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 14:37
comunicato stampa

Allwyn announces inaugural partnership with prestigious "Peace Race" cycling tour

08 giugno 2023 | 13.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LUCERNE, Switzerland, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allwyn, a leading multi-national lottery operator, announces its inaugural partnership with the Peace Race (or "Zavod Miru"), a prestigious Under 23's cycling tour, taking place in the Czech Republic from 8-11 June 2023.  

Allwyn will bring its international presence and resources to support the tour's international expansion, accelerating its progress and changing more lives for the better.

The Peace Race has a longstanding history as one of the world's most inclusive and prestigious cycling tours. Founded in 1948, it was originally designed to promote peaceful cooperation within Central Europe in the wake of World War II and help ease Cold War tensions.

Pavel Turek, Allwyn's Chief Global Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR Officer, commented:

"We, at Allwyn, are looking forward to watching the events of this year's Peace Race unfold. This is an extraordinary event taking place in the beautiful Jeseníky mountains with 22 national teams participating from around the world. The race has a rich history and is rightfully regarded as one of the most inclusive and prestigious cycling tours in the world.

As with other stages in the Nations Cup, it fosters the best emerging talent in cycling and affords many the opportunity to showcase their skills and pursue their dreams. What sets the Peace Race apart, however, is the competition's legacy of goodwill and cooperation, and we believe in its power to inspire and transform lives. We are excited to be a part of this tradition."

About AllwynAllwyn is a leading multi-national lottery operator. Allwyn builds better lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States (Illinois). 

Find out more at: https://www.allwynentertainment.com/

About Peace Race

Founded in 1948 the Race was originally designed to promote peaceful cooperation within Central Europe following the conclusion of World War 2. Today, this global competition features 22 teams from around the world, including from Great Britain, United States, Czech Republic, Austria, Switzerland, France, Italy and Germany, helping to forge stronger bonds between countries.

Find out more at: https://zavodmiru.com/en

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/allwyn-announces-inaugural-partnership-with-prestigious-peace-race-cycling-tour-301846103.html

