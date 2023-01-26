Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 20:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

20:48 Schillaci: "Misure per garantire sicurezza partorienti e bambini"

20:32 Ucraina, Salvini: "Zelensky e Putin prima o poi devono parlarsi"

20:23 Suicidio assistito, ministero Salute chiede parere a Comitato nazionale Bioetica

20:02 Berlusconi: "Arresto Messina Denaro mi ha sollevato, noi lottiamo seriamente contro la mafia"

19:37 Ucraina, Crosetto domani vede ministro Difesa Francia: sul tavolo Samp-T

19:26 Maturità 2023, seconda prova: Latino al classico e Matematica allo scientifico

19:12 Meloni nomina Pecoraro coordinatore per lotta contro antisemitismo

18:53 Scuola, quanto guadagnano i professori in Italia? Troppo poco

18:44 Arezzo, allevatrice di cani trovata morta nella neve

18:25 Listeria in formaggi e foie gras vegani, alert ministero

18:12 Pasta, Coldiretti: Tar 'salva' made in Italy con etichetta origine obbligatoria

18:10 Elezioni regionali Lazio e Lombardia, ultimi sondaggi: ecco le intenzioni di voto

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alpha Variance Solutions GmbH Announces Completion of Phase 1 Implementation in NGO Space

26 gennaio 2023 | 18.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Variance Solutions GmbH (AVS) is pleased to announce the phase 1 completion of work in partnership with our client Stephanus-Stiftung in Berlin to Go-Live on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations. After months of analysis, planning, designing, development, and deployment we have achieved our mutual goal to enable this renowned NGO to modernize their technology landscape and further enable their mission by benefiting from the productivity and efficiency gains that come from utilizing Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations to empower the critical business functions that enable the foundation to realize its goals.

We would like to thank Mr. Harald Thiel for his leadership and effort to make this available within the NGO space that he advocates for in Germany. Along with Ms. Vivien Haase and Mr. Jasper Grimbo, the project leads at Stephanus Foundation who together have made this journey a success.

Alpha Variance Solutions is truly blessed with talented employees and team members that have contributed their expertise, time, and commitment to this project. Alpha Variance Solutions takes pride in reaching this outcome for Stephanus Stiftung, at this time, and for this purpose. We are thankful to have been chosen to work in your service as you provide lifesaving and enabling services to humanity.

Working with team at Microsoft Tech for Social Impact (MTSI) led by Mr. Volker Leitzgen-CTO, has paved the path for AVS to learn, explore and provide our services to NGOs in Germany to help them achieve outcomes that empower and enable them in their fields of service.

About Stephanus:The Stephanus Foundation is a Christian, non-profit company, and member of Diakonie Deutschland. Together with its subsidiaries, it provides social services in the areas of housing and care, housing and more for people with disabilities, supported work for people with disabilities, education, child and family support and last but not least also in the areas of migration and integration.

All these services are used daily by around 10,000 people at over 100 locations in Berlin and Brandenburg. Based on basic Christian values, the Stephanus Foundation is a reliable employer for around 4,000 employees and trainees.

About Alpha Variance Solutions: As a Microsoft Gold ERP Partner, Alpha Variance Solutions has extensive technical and operational expertise in Microsoft Dynamics 365, specializing in the NGO market as well as the retail and professional services markets. We also guide our clients to the right Dynamics licensing model. Alpha Variance Solutions provide our clients a comprehensive technology solution that meets their needs and exceeds their expectations. We believe an implementation should not change the way you do business; it should enhance the way you do business. Alpha Variance Solutions GmbH offers Microsoft Dynamics 365 Implementation, Licensing, AI, Azure Infrastructure, Cloud Migration, Modern Workplace, Support Services, DevOps, Change Management, Advisory, Project Rescue, and Training Services.

 

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990588/AVS_GmbH_Logo.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1990551/Stephanus_Logo.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alpha-variance-solutions-gmbh-announces-completion-of-phase-1-implementation-in-ngo-space-301731678.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN97702 en US ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza our client Stephanus Stiftung in Berlin work in partnership Dynamics 365 Berlino
Vedi anche
News to go
Giustizia, Mattarella all'inaugurazione dell'anno giudiziario
News to go
Terremoto L'Aquila, nuova condanna per governo: risarcimento da 6 milioni
News to go
Vendita Milan a RedBird, indaga la procura
News to go
Qatargate, libere moglie e figlia Panzeri
Bonus 200 euro rifiutato, come e quando fare istanza di riesame
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Torino, blitz antidroga a Barriera di Milano: raffica di arresti
News to go
Boom di psicofarmaci tra adolescenti, l’allarme
Sanità, in Italia mancano 30mila medici e 250mila infermieri
News to go
Balneari, entro fine primavera la definizione del dl Concessioni
News to go
Controlli dei Nas in canili e gattili, 26 strutture sequestrate
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, neve e gelo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza