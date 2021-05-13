Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 14 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 00:15
AlphaESS rolling out new products and programs at Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition 2021

13 maggio 2021 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12th and 13th 2021, AlphaESS launched its latest residential and commercial energy storage solutions and the Alpha Installer Network (AIN) Program at the Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition, Australia.

Products

Upcoming products

Some latest technology has been reviled and made available to the public, which will also be launched in other parts of the world in the coming months. These products include portable power station, new All-in-one residential solution, and 30kW hybrid C&I solution, filling the gap in the market and leading the trend for the future. 

The 1kW/1kWh portable power station (PPS), which supports 11 devices simultaneously, can be used for outdoor activities as well as emerging power supply for families. This is a lifestyle change-maker and the dream device for adventurers.

The 3kW SMILE-B3 PLUS is specially designed for retrofit. Cost effective, super easy to install and capable for scale. This no-meter design with 5kWh built-in battery is available for all retrofit requirements, with capacity expandable to 30 kWh.

A high-voltage battery is rolling out with 8.2kWh capacity and can be configured either for single-phase (6kW) or three-phase (10 kW) applications, both on-grid & off-grid.

The 30kW STORION-H30 fills the gap in the market, supporting both on-grid and heavy duty off-grid. The three-phase inverter can be configured to supply 60kWp and support unbalance load. The cost-effective solution is designed for the outback, farms, and remote areas.

Discover more @ https://www.alpha-ess.com/Web/Product.aspx  

Trends and opportunities

Dong Lin, PhD, VP AlphaESS, has given a speech on Global Industry Perspective: Market and Price Forecasts at the Smart Energy Conference. He points out that the No. 1 factor for the energy storage trends is PAYBACK, and forecasts that, as for the price, a 15-20% drop will be reasonable and the VPP and community battery will bring the payback down to less than 3 years.

Installer Network

A trusted network of installers is launched for those who deliver exceptional customer experience with Alpha products. AI technology will be used to match installers with jobs based on the installer service area, rating, experience and many more. It will significantly strengthen the installation efficiency and customer services.

[About AlphaESS]

AlphaESS is a leading energy storage integrator, with 10+ subsidiaries around the world providing local services and more than 60,000 systems actively running in over 60 countries.

marketing@alpha-ess.com www.alpha-ess.com  +61-1300968933

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509673/Products.jpg

