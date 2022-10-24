Alphawave IP Achieves Its First Testchip Tapeout for TSMC N3E Process

New SerDes solution to be presented at the TSMC 2022 Open Innovation Platform (OIP) this month in Santa Clara, CA

LONDON and TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the successful tapeout of its ZeusCORE100® 1-112Gbps NRZ/PAM4 Serialiser-Deserialiser ("SerDes"), Alphawave's first testchip on TSMC's most advanced N3E process. Alphawave IP will be exhibiting this new product alongside its complete portfolio of high-performance IP, chiplet, and custom silicon solutions at the TSMC OIP Forum on October 26 in Santa Clara, CA as the Platinum sponsor.

ZeusCORE100® is Alphawave's most advanced multi-standard-SerDes, supporting extra-long channels over 45dB and the most requested standards such as 800G Ethernet, OIF 112G-CEI, PCIe GEN6, and CXL3.0. Attendees will be able to visit the Alphawave booth and meet the company's technology experts including members of the recently acquired OpenFive team. OpenFive is a longstanding partner of TSMC through the OIP Value Chain Aggregator (VCA) program. OpenFive is one of a select few companies with an idea-to-silicon methodology in TSMC's latest technologies, and advanced packaging capabilities, enabling access to the most advanced foundry solution available with the best Power-Performance-Area (PPA). With Alphawave's industry-leading IP portfolio and the addition of OpenFive's capabilities, designers can create systems on a chip (SoCs) that pack more compute power into smaller form factors for networking, AI, storage, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave said: "Alphawave is proud to be among the first to utilize TSMC's most advanced 3nm technology. Our partnership continues to bring innovative, high-speed connectivity technology that will power the most advanced data centers, and we are excited to showcase these solutions at the TSMC OIP Forum event."

Along with the exhibition, Alphawave IP's VP of Marketing, Clint Walker will be showcasing customer success from Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, in the "Integration Methodology of High-End SerDes IP into FPGAs based on Early Technology Model Availability" presentation at the event. Attendees will be able to learn about a successful product from one of Alphawave IP's first customers for 112Gbps PAM4 SerDes.

To register for the TSMC OIP Forum event, please visit here. To learn more about the new ZeusCORE100®, visit our product page here.

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions, therefore, meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com.

