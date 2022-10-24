Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 24 Ottobre 2022
Aggiornato: 18:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:39 Marco Re (Università Tor Vergata): "Materie prime e supply chain temi strategici"

19:22 Covid, Aifa verso ok a vaccino under 5 "ma per bambini fragili"

19:16 Bonus occhiali 2022, chi può richiederlo e come fare domanda

19:13 Governo, "discorso Meloni sarà manifesto programmatico per legislatura"

19:00 Governo, Salvini: "Ponte sullo Stretto costa più non farlo che farlo"

18:52 Incontro Meloni-Macron, sinistra francese insorge: "No banalizzazione estrema destra"

18:44 Missouri, sparatoria in un liceo: due morti, ucciso l'assalitore

18:33 Fiorentina-Inter, aggredito tifoso nerazzurro: daspo e denuncia per tifoso viola

18:20 Innovazione, Roma diventa la capitale dei droni

18:12 Serie A dopo Mondiali 2022, Napoli-Juve il 13 gennaio e Inter-Milan il 5 febbraio

18:11 Lampedusa, il mare restituisce i corpi di quattro migranti

17:58 Governo Meloni, buona accoglienza dai mercati: Borsa su e spread giù

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alphawave IP Achieves Its First Testchip Tapeout for TSMC N3E Process

24 ottobre 2022 | 16.00
LETTURA: 3 minuti

New SerDes solution to be presented at the TSMC 2022 Open Innovation Platform (OIP) this month in Santa Clara, CA

LONDON and TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced the successful tapeout of its ZeusCORE100® 1-112Gbps NRZ/PAM4 Serialiser-Deserialiser ("SerDes"), Alphawave's first testchip on TSMC's most advanced N3E process.  Alphawave IP will be exhibiting this new product alongside its complete portfolio of high-performance IP, chiplet, and custom silicon solutions at the TSMC OIP Forum on October 26 in Santa Clara, CA as the Platinum sponsor.

ZeusCORE100® is Alphawave's most advanced multi-standard-SerDes, supporting extra-long channels over 45dB and the most requested standards such as 800G Ethernet, OIF 112G-CEI, PCIe GEN6, and CXL3.0. Attendees will be able to visit the Alphawave booth and meet the company's technology experts including members of the recently acquired OpenFive team.  OpenFive is a longstanding partner of TSMC through the OIP Value Chain Aggregator (VCA) program. OpenFive is one of a select few companies with an idea-to-silicon methodology in TSMC's latest technologies, and advanced packaging capabilities, enabling access to the most advanced foundry solution available with the best Power-Performance-Area (PPA). With Alphawave's industry-leading IP portfolio and the addition of OpenFive's capabilities, designers can create systems on a chip (SoCs) that pack more compute power into smaller form factors for networking, AI, storage, and high-performance computing (HPC) applications.

Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave said: "Alphawave is proud to be among the first to utilize TSMC's most advanced 3nm technology. Our partnership continues to bring innovative, high-speed connectivity technology that will power the most advanced data centers, and we are excited to showcase these solutions at the TSMC OIP Forum event."

Along with the exhibition, Alphawave IP's VP of Marketing, Clint Walker will be showcasing customer success from Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, in the "Integration Methodology of High-End SerDes IP into FPGAs based on Early Technology Model Availability" presentation at the event.  Attendees will be able to learn about a successful product from one of Alphawave IP's first customers for 112Gbps PAM4 SerDes.

To register for the TSMC OIP Forum event, please visit here. To learn more about the new ZeusCORE100®, visit our product page here.

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions, therefore, meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage.  Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com.

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Alphawave IP Group plc

 

John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman

Jose Cano, Global Head of IR

ir@awaveip.com

+44 (0) 20 7717 5877

Brunswick Group

Simone Selzer

Sarah West

alphawave@brunswickgroup.com

+44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Gravitate PR

Lisette Paras

Wynton Yu

alphawave@gravitatepr.com

+1 415 420 8420

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1926331/Alphawave_IP_Group_Plc_Alphawave_IP_Achieves_Its_First_Testchip.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphawave-ip-achieves-its-first-testchip-tapeout-for-tsmc-n3e-process-301656321.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Alphawave IP presented at TSMC Open Innovation Platform
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni incontra Macron: "Colloquio cordiale e proficuo"
News to go
Migranti, affonda barchino davanti alle coste di Lampedusa
News to go
Mafia, operazione contro clan palermitano: sei arresti
News to go
Rosatellum, Italia c'è lancia referendum per abolizione
News to go
Una famiglia su 4 in Italia a rischio povertà assoluta
News to go
Iran, agenzia nucleare conferma attacco informatico
News to go
Governo, Meloni: "Grazie Papa per pensiero rivolto a Italia"
News to go
Catanzaro, tre giovani morti per rogo in casa
News to go
Roma, manichini La Russa e Fontana impiccati: indaga Digos
News to go
Sonno tra i 7 segnali di benessere cardiovascolare
News to go
Governo Meloni, von der Leyen: "Lieta di lavorare insieme"
News to go
Pedopornografia, 24 indagati a Catania
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza