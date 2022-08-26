Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 26 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 12:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:56 Prezzo gas e energia, Berlusconi: "Governo sta predisponendo decreto"

12:46 Prezzo gas, Salvini: "Rischio di razionamenti, Lega pronta a votare misure"

12:31 Salvini-Calenda, nuovo round

12:29 Efe Bal: "Adinolfi ha ragione su giovani, ma siamo a punto di non ritorno"

12:07 Sondaggi politici, elettori M5S si sentono più a sinistra di quelli Pd

11:50 Calenda sbarca su TikTok: "Non ballo perché sembro un orso ma parlo di politica" - Video

11:48 Monza, è ai domiciliari ma lo trovano in scooter senza casco e con il cane

11:29 Covid oggi Toscana, 942 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 26 agosto

11:10 "Russia brucia enormi quantità di gas al confine con la Finlandia"

10:46 Benzina e diesel, nuovi rincari sui prezzi

10:31 Elton John e Britney Spears, uscito l'attesissimo duetto 'Hold Me Closer' - Ascolta

10:20 Mims assegna 607 mln per ridurre perdite di acqua potabile

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alphawave IP Acquisition of OpenFive Approved by All Regulators

26 agosto 2022 | 08.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

CIFIUS clearance received and transaction expected to close in September 2022

LONDON and TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE) ("Alphawave IP", the "Company"), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, is pleased to announce that it has received all regulatory clearances required for the completion of the previously announced acquisition of OpenFive, including approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

The transaction is expected to close in September 2022 subject to the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.

The Company will provide a further update once the acquisition has completed.

About Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE)Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1885730/Alphawave_IP_Group_Plc_Alphawave_IP_Acquisition_of_OpenFive_Appr.jpg 

Contact: Alphawave IP Group plc, John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman, Jose Cano, Global Head of IR, ir@awaveip.com, +44 (0) 20 7717 5877; Brunswick Group, Simone Selzer, Sarah West, alphawave@brunswickgroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959; Gravitate PR, Lisette Paras, Wynton Yu, alphawave@gravitatepr.com, +1 415 420 8420

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza Alphawave IP CIFIUS clearance received Industria Italiana Petroli clearance
Vedi anche
News to go
Prezzo gas, Bonomi: "Governo Draghi intervenga"
News to go
Genova, tir e auto fanno inversione a U su autostrada prima di galleria
News to go
Femminicidio Bologna, Cartabia incarica ispettori di svolgere accertamenti
News to go
Svezia e Finlandia nella Nato, a che punto è l'adesione
News to go
Elezioni politiche 2022, 5 mln in viaggio per votare
News to go
Formula 1 torna con Gp Belgio
News to go
Ucraina, riconnessa centrale Zaporizhzhia
News to go
Financial Times: da hedge fund più grande scommessa contro debito italiano da 2008
News to go
Sulla Walk of Fame la stella a Pavarotti
News to go
Champions League, oggi i sorteggi
News to go
Addio a Enzo Garinei
News to go
Elezioni 2022, Forza Nuova esclusa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza