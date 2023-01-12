Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:42 Carenza farmaci, Palù: "Non c'è allarme reale, abbiamo alternative"

09:40 Usa, 12enne accoltella fratello di 9 anni e sveglia i genitori: "L'ho ucciso"

09:31 Prezzi benzina, Ciriani: "Stop taglio accise? Non abbiamo tradito elettori"

09:25 Prezzi carburante, benzinai contro governo: sciopero 25-26 gennaio

09:14 Prezzi carburante, lieve ribasso per benzina e gasolio oggi

08:48 Ucraina, il ministro Urso è a Kiev

08:29 Migranti, Geo Barents al porto di Ancona: iniziato sbarco

08:22 Ciclone invernale dalla Scozia, weekend di pioggia e freddo

08:07 Palermo, è morto Biagio Conte: missionario laico sempre vicino agli ultimi

08:02 Prezzi benzina, Pichetto: "Intervento su accise con riforma complessiva fisco"

07:43 Ucraina, "trovato corpo di uno dei volontari britannici dispersi"

07:38 Linda Cerruti e gli insulti per la foto con le medaglie: scattano le denunce

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Alphawave IP Announces Appointments to its Executive Leadership team

12 gennaio 2023 | 08.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The expanded leadership team will support the successful execution of Alphawave IP's long-term strategy while continuing to deliver for customers and shareholders

LONDON and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave IP Group plc ("Alphawave" or the "Company") (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure is pleased to announce four appointments to its executive leadership team, bringing extensive experience in the semiconductor industry and increased expertise in connectivity technology for digital infrastructure.  The Company will provide a broader business and technology update at its Capital Markets Day on January 13, 2022. 

The following join the Alphawave executive leadership team as the Company accelerates its transformation from a pure play IP provider into a vertically integrated semiconductor company delivering high-performance connectivity solutions:

Tony Pialis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave said: "With these appointments, Alphawave is moving on to the next phase of our long-term plan. All of these individuals bring important expertise which will enable our customers to continue to benefit from the highest performing, lowest power connectivity solutions in the form of IP, as well as custom silicon and complete optical silicon products. I am looking forward to working together with the extended team."

John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman of Alphawave said: "We are pleased to announce these seasoned and talented appointments as we execute on our mission to extend Alphawave's leadership in our key markets. We are already seeing synergies from our recent acquisitions in the form of design wins and an expanded customer base and look forward to sharing more details on this, and other areas, at our upcoming Capital Markets Day."

Trademarks

All registered trademarks and other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

About Alphawave IP Group plc (LSE: AWE)

Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave IP's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave IP is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP and silicon solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit: awaveip.com

Alphawave IP Group plc, John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman; Jose Cano, Global Head of Investor Relations, ir@awaveip.com, +44 (0) 20 7717 5877; Brunswick Group, Simone Selzer, Sarah West, alphawave@brunswickgroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7404 5959; Gravitate PR, Lisette Paras, Siddharth Nigam, alphawave@gravitatepr.com, +1 415 420 8420

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981816/Alphawave_IP_Group_Plc_Alphawave_IP_Announces_Appointments_to_it.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alphawave-ip-announces-appointments-to-its-executive-leadership-team-301719689.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Economia_E_Finanza expanded leadership team Alphawave IP pool team
Vedi anche
News to go
Carenza farmaci in Italia, arriva tavolo permanente
News to go
Clima, nel 2022 nuovo record per riscaldamento Oceano
News to go
Foggia, Gdf scopre 'fabbrica' di diplomi falsi
News to go
Virus sinciziale, pediatrie in affanno in Italia: boom accessi in pronto soccorso
News to go
Ucraina, assedio a Soledar e bombardato ospedale pediatrico di Kherson
News to go
Caro carburante, premier Meloni difende scelta governo
News to go
Bonus autonomi e professionisti, esteso anche a chi non ha partita Iva
News to go
Agrigento, operazione Condor: 10 arresti
News to go
Prezzi benzina, Cdm vara nuove norme su trasparenza
News to go
Viaggiava da Milano alla Svizzera con 10 ovuli di cocaina purissima
News to go
Covid Cina, Oms: "Nessuna minaccia imminente per Europa"
News to go
Milano, limite velocità a 30 km/h dal 2024 in tutta la città
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza