Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:28
Alphawave IP Receives 2022 TSMC OIP Partner of the Year Award for High-Speed SerDes IP Innovations

09 novembre 2022 | 08.26
This marks the third consecutive year that Alphawave has won the prestigious award honoring next-generation design enablement

TORONTO and HSINCHU, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphawave IP (LSE: AWE), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, today announced that it received the TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of the Year award for High-Speed SerDes IP. This is the third consecutive year that Alphawave IP has won the award, which honors TSMC Open Innovation Platform® (OIP) ecosystem partners' pursuit of excellence in next-generation design enablement over the past year.

TSMC announced the award winners at its 2022 OIP Ecosystem Forum, an event that brings together semiconductor design ecosystem partners and TSMC customers, providing an ideal platform to discuss the latest technologies and design solutions for HPC, mobile, automotive, and IoT applications. Alphawave IP won this year's award for its silicon connectivity IP portfolio, which is available to TSMC customers, and technology advancements with the successful tapeout of its ZeusCORE100® 1-112Gbps NRZ/PAM4 SerDes on TSMC's N3E process.

"We are honored to have received the TSMC OIP Partner of the Year award for the third year in a row," said Tony Pialis, Alphawave IP CEO and co-founder. "Over the past year, we worked closely with the TSMC team to make major innovations in high-speed connectivity technology that includes the first Alphawave testchip on TSMC's most advanced N3E process. Together, we continue to develop next-generation networking, server, and storage products for both hyperscalers and semiconductor customers. We are proud to be recognized as a leading TSMC ecosystem partner and look forward to bringing more leading connectivity solutions to the TSMC Open Innovation Platform."

"TSMC recognized Alphawave IP with the TSMC 2022 OIP Partner of the Year award for its contribution to the OIP design ecosystem," said Dan Kochpatcharin, Head of Design Infrastructure Management Division at TSMC. "Alphawave IP's continuous collaboration with TSMC and effort ensure our mutual customers can benefit from the significant power and performance improvements of TSMC's advanced technologies and achieve the best possible design results."

The title of OIP Partner of the Year is awarded to partner companies who work tirelessly to achieve the highest standards of design, development, and technological implementation. Alphawave IP looks forward to continuing its deep relationship with TSMC to enable next-generation designs with certified solutions and services using TSMC's latest technologies.

About Alphawave IPFaced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. Alphawave is a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure. Our IP solutions therefore meet the needs of global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in Toronto, Canada in 2017, by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to focus on the hardest-to-solve connectivity challenges. To find out more about Alphawave IP, visit awaveip.com.

Contact information: Alphawave IP Group Plc, John Lofton Holt, Executive Chairman, Jose Cano, Global Head of IR, ir@awaveip.com, +44 (0) 20 7717 5877; Brunswick Group: Simone Selzer, Sarah West, alphawave@brunswickgroup.com, +44 (0) 20 74045959; Gravitate PR: Lisette Paras, Wynton Yu, alphawave@gravitatepr.com, +1 415 420 8420

